Mzansi has mixed reactions to six arrests in AKA murder investigation

Just over a year after the death of the iconic SA rapper, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, police have announced that they have made significant headway into the murder investigation. In a police briefing, held on February 27 at the KZN SAPS headquarters, Police minister Bheki Cele and Police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi revealed that six people have been arrested, including the “mastermind” who coordinated and paid everyone.

They explained that police had constructed a strong case and had seized, among other evidence, four vehicles, a gun and cartridges which reportedly linked the group to the crime. Watch full video below: Since the news of the arrest was made the hashtag “#JusticeForAKA” has been trending on X (formerly known as Twitter).

AKA’s fans, known as “The Megacy”, took to X to express their hope that these arrests will bring justice to the slain rapper. Some users were rejoicing that headway into the case has been made, while other “online detectives” were still not convinced by the findings and wanted answers to questions like: Who is the mastermind behind it all and what was the motive? Here’s what they had to say.

@meme_itt said: “I can see AKA’s spirit fighting so hard for justice…Kiernan’s still taunting his consipirators even in death…may every truth concerning his murder come to light…#JusticeForAKA ✊🏿.” I can see AKA’s spirit fighting so hard for justice…Kiernan’s still taunting his consipirators even in death…may every truth concerning his murder come to light…#JusticeForAKA ✊🏿 — BossPlaya💰 (@meme_itt) February 28, 2024 @TheRiseofAkim wrote: “Since the suspects have been apprehended, now what was the motive for AKA to be gunned down along with his friend. Now, SAPS dig deeper, keep on cooking, we want answers. #JusticeForAKA.” Since the suspects have been apprehended , now what was the motive for AKA to be gunned down along with his friend,



Now, SAPS dig deeper, keep on cooking, we want answers. #JusticeForAKA — Alfred 🇿🇦 (@TheRiseofAkim) February 28, 2024 @OfentseTheOne wrote: “Why don’t they just name who killed AKA or how the entire thing was orchestrated 🤷‍♂️ #JusticeForAKA.”