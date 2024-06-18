Mzansi is beaming with pride as local actress Masali Baduza makes a cameo appearance in ‘Bridgerton’ season 3

(DISCLAIMER: THE STORY CARRIES SPOILERS) The highly-anticipated second part of “Bridgerton” season three is out, and fans of the series are over the moon.

Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) finally marries her childhood sweetheart, Colin (Luke Newtown), and it’s the best thing ever because Eloise (Claudia Jessie) not only gains a new sister but also gets her best friend back. However, Penelope and Colin’s wedding wasn’t the only Bridgerton wedding this season, as Colin’s little sister Francesca (Hannah Dodd) and her suitor John Stirling (Victor Alli) also tied the knot. After a beautiful, intimate ceremony, Francesca and her hubby announced that they were moving to Scotland, Eloise asked if she could join them.

To her surprise, Eloise wasn’t the only one moving with the newlyweds as Stirling’s cousin Michaela was also joining them. Interestingly, South Africa’s very own, Masali Baduza plays Michaela. South Africans couldn’t help but share their excitement at seeing Baduza on the show. “What a lovely surprise seeing Masali Baduza in #Bridgerton. Love to see South African stars in huge shows and can’t wait for next season ❤️🔥No DNA, just RSA,” commented @Relebone_.