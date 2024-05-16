Mzansi mourns the loss of actor, writer and director, Adrian Alper

Tributes are pouring in for the beloved actor, writer and director, Adrian Alper, 51, who has reportedly passed away from complications with tuberculosis. His death was confirmed by Actor Spaces on Tuesday, May 14.

Renowned for his many talents, Alper is celebrated as a patient acting coach, director, writer, comedian, voice artist and presenter. He studied at the United World College of the Atlantic in the US and embarked on extensive travels, exploring Europe, the Far East, Russia and the United States. Throughout his career, Alper graced the small screen with his presence, appearing in a myriad of series including “Gaz'lam”, “7de Laan”, “Generations”, “Isidingo”, “Isithembiso”, “Rhythm City”, “Plek van die Vleisvreters”, “Gwarra-Gwarra Munisipaliteit”, “Sterlopers”, “Trackers”, “Terug an Egipte”, “Suidooster”, “Vetkoekpaleis”, “Roer Jou Voete”, “Koelpixels” and “Zero Tolerance”.

In the world of film, his performances in “Seconds”, “Susanna van Biljon”, and “Droomman” left an indelible mark. Alper's legacy as a versatile and talented entertainer will continue to inspire and resonate within the South African entertainment industry and beyond. His stint as Lesley in the iconic television series “Generations”, spanning from 1993 to 1994, remains a testament to his ability to breathe life into characters. He also recently appeared on the popular soapy “Suidooster”.

His comedic genius was evident in his portrayal of Calvin in the popular sitcom “Streaks” in 1995, where he effortlessly brought laughter into countless households across the nation. In 1999 and again in 2001, he continued to leave an indelible mark in the television landscape with roles like Sharky in “Isidingo”, where his talent shone brightly. However, Alper’s talents weren't confined to the small screen. He also graced the theatre stage, showcasing his versatility and range in productions such as “The Coolie Odyssey” in 2003.

His ability to embody multiple characters within a single production spoke volumes about his dedication to his craft. While the news of Alper's passing brings a sense of sorrow to many, his legacy as a trailblazer in the entertainment industry will endure. Alper's contributions to South African television and theatre were notable.

@actorspaces shared the following to X: “RIP to the legendary Adrian Alper, your passion, determination and contribution will be forever remembered. 🕊️” RIP to the legendary Adrian Alper , your passion, determination and contribution will be forever remembered 🕊️#RIPAdrianAlper pic.twitter.com/RUSXXUH2pM — Actor Spaces (@actorspaces) May 14, 2024 @Leefiery commented: “I remember him on the early days of Generations before it became @Gen_legacy & last year on #7deLaan. May His Soul Rest In Peace. 🕊 #RIPAldrinAlper” I remember him on the early days of Generations before it became @Gen_legacy & last year on #7deLaan .



May His Soul Rest In Peace 🕊 #RIPAldrinAlper — Lerato-la-Ona (@Leefiery) May 15, 2024 @optemisticone_a wrote: “May he rest in peace, condolences to the family.”