South Africans love entertainment and since it’s “Big Brother” season, many are glued to their TV screens to watch people navigate life in the house. “Big Brother Mzansi: S’ya Mosha” is currently broadcasting on Mzansi Magic and on Sunday, March 3, Big Brother was brutal as he eliminated four housemates.

Chuenzaa only received 1.08% of the votes, Meelay 1.27%, Taki 1.85% and Mich 5.28%. Viewers of the show said Mich’s eviction was one of the most brutal because he was so confident he didn’t think they would send him packing. He was standing next to his friend Yolanda when Lawrence Maleka announced his name and the smirk on his face quickly disappeared when they mentioned that his journey at the Big Brother house had come to an end.

Shortly after leaving the house, Mich released a statement to thank everyone who supported him.

“While my time in the house may have come to an unexpected end, the overwhelming love and encouragement I have received from all of you left an indelible mark on my heart. “Your votes were not just numbers; they were a powerful reminder that I was not alone in this experience – that I had a dedicated team of supporters cheering me every step of the way,” reads a statement by the former housemate. Viewers couldn’t help but notice how heartbroken Yolanda was after learning that her friend was leaving the house.

“Yolanda is so heartbroken that her friend, Mich, has been evicted. The way she cried and didn’t want to let go of Mich,” said @Amza_5. Least we forget, this is a game and there can be only one winner. While others were crying over Mich’s eviction, some were rejoicing. “The sweetest thing that has ever happened is (was) Mich getting evicted and has to watch Sinaye from home. Oh, dear Lord!” wrote @Tshawekaziiii.