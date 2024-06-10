Mzansi sends Shebeshxt well-wishes after losing his daughter, and foot, in horrific car crash

Tragedy has stuck Mzansi rapper Shebeshxt. The performer, whose real name is Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, was involved in a car accident, which claimed the life of his 9-year-old daughter.

According to online reports, the accident occurred on the R37 in Limpopo on Saturday, June 8. It is said that the rapper was en route to perform at an ANC celebration concert before the tragic accident took place. Shebeshxt’s daughter succumbed to her injuries and he lost a foot while other passengers sustained moderate to light injuries.

The “Twerka” hitmaker took to social media to write: “My heart is so so broken.. I'm trying to adjust to the accident that left me in trauma and so many tears. “Losing my f##t was enough, not too lose my daughter hle modimo😭😭😭 I love you dearly Onthatile💯.” My heart is so so broken.. I'm trying to adjust the accident that left me in trauma and so many tears. Loosing my f##t was enough, not too loose my daughter hle modimo😭😭😭 I love you dearly Onthatile💯 #NthatiShxt#Shebeshxt

— Shebeshxt (@OfficiallShebe_) June 9, 2024 Later he posted a picture of his daughter and wrote: “My life will never be the same without your presence ❤️😭😭.” My life will never be the same without your presence ❤️😭😭#Nthatishxt#Shebeshxt pic.twitter.com/vlhkiB44ql — Shebeshxt (@OfficiallShebe_) June 10, 2024 Fans and social media users have sent their prayers and condolences to the artist.

@rbson_selahla wrote: “My her soul rest in peace 💔 i wish you n your wife speed recovery during this difficult time only God knows.” My her soul rest in peace 💔 i wish you n your wife speed recovery during this difficult time only God knows — Culture (@rbson_selahla) June 10, 2024 @Masolejacob007 said: “I can't imagine the pain you going through am so sorry bro be strong we with you in this tough time.”