Mzansi tackles the Springboks ‘blue’ gear for the Rugby World Cup

While South Africans were dressed in the traditional Green and Gold Springbok attire, cheering on our team who took on Scotland on Sunday, fans were left disappointed when the boys stepped out in a teal and white kit. The Springboks won their first Rugby World Cup 2023 game in France against Scotland on Sunday.

Mzansi has no chill as fans and celebrities questioned the choice of colours for their alternative gear. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Springboks (@bokrugby) IOL previously reported that Nike created a team kit that provides the South African national team with the latest in innovation and design. The sportswear brand explained that elite players require a kit that provides “comfort, durability, and support; these insights informed the design and craft of the new Springboks kit”.

But fans of the beloved Springboks were not keen on the changes. There was much love for the 18-3 SA victory but also the concern about the kit. raedej wrote: “Really hard to support the bokke in this horrendous mint green outfit, if it's for color blind reasons the make the jersey white with gold collar and gold numbers. “Oh I agree the springbok emblem belongs on the heart not the sleeve. Very disappointing”

jemien_cousins wrote: “Okes we love you long time hoor, but those new uniforms are kak🥲🤣 please go back to green and gold, not Checkers 60 minutes 🥰🤣” Comedian Alfred Adriaan expressed his disappointment. He wrote: “Why are the boys not in our colours? Is it just me?”

@davidkau1 wrote: “Tough Start but we love the win! Thank you for the bit of light 💡 Thank you @Springboks#RWC2023 #StrongerTogether #Springboks #RSAvSCO.” Tough Start but we 🇿🇦 love the win! Thank you for the bit of light 💡

Thank you @Springboks #RWC2023 #StrongerTogether #Springboks #RSAvSCO pic.twitter.com/mjKy270y22 — DavidKau (@davidkau1) September 10, 2023 @JGvanZyl_ZA wrote: “#WorldCupRugby #Springboks.Seriously???? Where’s the green and gold. This is disgusting. This is unquestionably the most shocking and disrespectful decision.” #WorldCupRugby #Springboks



Seriously???? Where’s the green and gold.



This is disgusting. This is unquestionably the most shocking and disrespectful decision. pic.twitter.com/R2IXia4DwY — JG (Johan) van Zyl ✍✝️ (@JGvanZyl_ZA) September 10, 2023 @pmcafrica wrote: “It can only be Faf de Klerk 😹😹😹🇿🇦 #Springboks 🙆‍♂️”