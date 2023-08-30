Nadia Nakai and Basketmouth set to co-host 10th Afrimma Awards in Dallas

It hasn’t been the best year for rapper Nadia Nakai but things are starting to look up. Nakai’s rapper boyfriend AKA, was assassinated in February, which left her and the rest of the country devastated.

Nakai ended up taking time away from the spotlight. But now that she’s back, she’s making bold moves. Taking to Instagram, the “40 Bars” hitmaker recently shared that she is “super excited” to announce that she’ll be co-hosting the annual the African Muzik Magazine Awards (Afrimmas) set for next month. “I’m SUPER excited to announce I’ll be co-Hosting the 10th annual @afrimma awards with [Nigerian comedian and actor] Basketmouth on the September 17 in Dallas TX! I literally can’t wait!!! ❤️ See you soon,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) The awards will undoubtedly be a one-of-a-kind experience, filled with glamour, entertainment and the magic of African music. As artists and fans gather, they will not only celebrate the achievements of the past but also set the stage for the next decade of excellence and creativity in African music. View this post on Instagram A post shared by AFRIMMA (@afrimma) In 2019, Nakai put on a stellar performance at the awards, which lasted for a few minutes, but now, she gets her chance to own the stage for most of the night at the prestigious event.

This will be the first time Nakai hosts a live music awards show. However, her co-host, Bright Okpocha, better known as Basketmouth, has plenty of experience with live audiences. Basketmouth is a mainstay on Nigerian TV as he’s one of the most popular entertainers this side of D’Banj. He also had his own magazine show back in 2013, “The Big Friday Show”, and hosted MTV’s hit show, “Ridiculousness”, alongside rapper Boity and Thomas Gumede in 2016.