Nadia Nakai concerned over how ‘desensitised’ people have become

“40 Bars” hitmaker Nadia Nakai has taken to Twitter to share her thoughts on how “desensitised” we have become as a society. The tweet came after a video of a man being shot dead outside a nightclub in Johannesburg went viral earlier this week.

Onlookers filmed as two men had the altercation, one man (said to be a police officer) then shot the civilian after the civilian continued to argue with him. After the gunshots were fired, people continued to video the dead man on the floor, they seemed unfazed by the murder that had just taken place right in front of their eyes. Seeing the video of the shooting evoked heavy emotions within Nakai, who recently lost her rapper boyfriend, AKA, in a similar fashion.

The “Lemons (Lemonade)” rapper was assassinated in February outside Wish Restaurant on Florida Road in Durban. Videos of the hit also went viral at the time. No arrests have been made to date. Back to the current video, Nakai said that despite the shots, no one in the crowd screamed nor was there any mayhem, this had left her “scared”. “That video of the man getting shot outside a club in Braam… the thing is I didn’t hear screams and mayhem after the shots were fired! It’s like everyone including the person taking the video is desensitised. That scares me,” wrote Bragga on Twitter.

That video of the man getting shot outside a club in Braam… the thing is I didn’t hear screams and mayhem after the shots were fired! It’s like everyone including the person taking the video is desensitised. That scares me. — BRAGGA (@Nadia_nakai) June 27, 2023 Following the thread, tweeps shared Nakai’s sentiments. @onscryn added: “And only a few people ran away while the rest just stood there as if that’s normal, we’ve been through a lot as a country.” And only a few people ran away while the rest just stood there as if that's normal, we've been through a lot as a country — Tau (@onscryn) June 27, 2023 @trenchesbbnS7 commented: “So much has happened in this year alone that I don’t think anything can really shock us anymore 💔.”