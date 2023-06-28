Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Independent Online | Sunday Tribune
Search IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Nadia Nakai concerned over how ‘desensitised’ people have become

Nadia Nakai. Picture: Instagram

Nadia Nakai. Picture: Instagram

Published 2h ago

Share

“40 Bars” hitmaker Nadia Nakai has taken to Twitter to share her thoughts on how “desensitised” we have become as a society.

The tweet came after a video of a man being shot dead outside a nightclub in Johannesburg went viral earlier this week.

Onlookers filmed as two men had the altercation, one man (said to be a police officer) then shot the civilian after the civilian continued to argue with him.

After the gunshots were fired, people continued to video the dead man on the floor, they seemed unfazed by the murder that had just taken place right in front of their eyes.

Seeing the video of the shooting evoked heavy emotions within Nakai, who recently lost her rapper boyfriend, AKA, in a similar fashion.

More on this

The “Lemons (Lemonade)” rapper was assassinated in February outside Wish Restaurant on Florida Road in Durban. Videos of the hit also went viral at the time. No arrests have been made to date.

Back to the current video, Nakai said that despite the shots, no one in the crowd screamed nor was there any mayhem, this had left her “scared”.

“That video of the man getting shot outside a club in Braam… the thing is I didn’t hear screams and mayhem after the shots were fired! It’s like everyone including the person taking the video is desensitised. That scares me,” wrote Bragga on Twitter.

Following the thread, tweeps shared Nakai’s sentiments.

@onscryn added: “And only a few people ran away while the rest just stood there as if that’s normal, we’ve been through a lot as a country.”

@trenchesbbnS7 commented: “So much has happened in this year alone that I don’t think anything can really shock us anymore 💔.”

@KaboMokgathi said: “You’ve put it into words. I was wondering what bothered me so much beyond the shooting death😔.”

@Thomas_nje said: “The system has succeeded in that department, human beings no longer feel anything. It’s a fok fok lifestyle.”

Related Topics:

Nadia NakaiEntertainmentArtistsSouth African CelebsSouth African EntertainmentTwitter

Share

Recent stories by:

Alyssia Birjalal
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe