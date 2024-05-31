Nadia Nakai makes her mark in three-step with empowering single, ‘Umfazi’

Multi-award-winning South African hip-hop artist Nadia Nakai has entered the three-step musical genre with the release of her brand-new single, “Umfazi.” The renowned rapper and singer is thrilled about her new venture as she embraces the fresh sounds of this amapiano sub-genre.

“'Umfazi' is not just a new musical venture; it is a powerful anthem inspired by the iconic phrase ‘wa thinta umfazi wa thinta imbokodo,’ translating to ‘if you strike a woman, you strike a rock’," a statement on the new release explained. It added that the song echoed the resilience and unwavering determination of women. “In a society where unjust laws often seek to silence them, ‘Umfazi’ becomes a unifying force, amplifying women's voices in solidarity.”

“It urges them to stand firm against adversity and reclaim their power.” As Nakai ventures into three-step, she seeks to inspire and uplift her fans through her music. She also hopes that the song will motivate women to be confident and to defy all odds.read

Meanwhile, “Umfazi” is poised to resonate not only in South Africa but across the African continent. “The fusion of Three Step’s unique rhythm with Nadia's empowering message highlights her commitment to evolving her sound and expanding her artistic reach,” the statement added. “Umfazi” is Nakai’s second release for the year.

In January, she dropped “Never Leave”, a tribute song which she dedicated to her late boyfriend Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, who was shot dead outside Wish restaurant in Durban in February last year. Nadia Nakai and AKA. Picture: Instagram. She has also been teasing a second tribute song to the “All Eyes On Me” hitmaker, which is set to feature Grammy award-winning artist Zakes Bantwini and “Suited” hitmaker, Shekinah. “I have really just been working on music since Kiernan passed away and I saw what he did when he was going through something difficult, so I tried to follow a similar process,” she previously told Independent Media Lifestyle.