Nadia Nakai set to drop AKA tribute EP on ‘sentimental date’

Rapper Nadia Nakai has announced that she has been hard at work preparing a soul-stirring tribute album, which is dedicated to her late rapper boyfriend, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes. She revealed at a recent luncheon at La Parada in Parkmore that she started recording from her home about a month after the “Lemons (Lemonade)” hitmaker died but wanted to restart the process.

“I am scratching all those songs and starting again because my emotions have evolved... I know it’s probably important to keep a few of those songs, because of where I was and where I am now. “I started a month after, I literally took the manta of what he would do to heal, and the first thing he did was go back, so I said that’s exactly what I’m going to do.” The “40 Bars” hitmaker said that the process has been hard, “While you recording you crying, and then the producer’s got to hug you, it’s weird, you know what I mean.

“It’s been a shock to the system, it’s been wild, I don’t even know how to explain it. It’s crazy, I’ve never experienced anything like this before. It’s another level of wild.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Slikour OnLife (@slikouronlife) The luncheon event was held to welcome Nakai to the Ziiki Media family, her new music distributor and production service provider. She now joins other talented African artists such as Diamond Platinumz, Sarkodie and DJ Jaivane.

Nakai has already released her latest single “Back In” with Ziiki Media and on Friday, December 1, will release her new single, “Runnin’ Back” with rapper, Sauwcy. As for when she will be dropping the EP, Nakai said it will be soon. “I will be dropping it on a sentimental date, so it’s quite soon. That is the project I’m putting my all into.