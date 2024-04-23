Nambitha Ben-Mazwi lands her first lead role in 'Empini'

Actress and producer Nambitha Ben-Mazwi has landed her first lead role in the upcoming Showmax series, “Empini”. The actress is well-known for her performances in TV shows like “The Queen”, “The Estate”, Netflix’s “Savage Beauty” and “How to Ruin Christmas”, as well movies like “Happiness Ever After” and “Black Mirror”.

Though her career is filled with acting accolades, this is the first time she will be leading a series. Ben-Mazwi is set to star alongside multi-award-winning actor, Siyabonga Thwala, taking on the role of Ndoni Themba, a deeply troubled private security bodyguard in search of answers. Meanwhile, Thwala will play Themba’s mentor, a prominent businessman and political stalwart, Khaya Bhodoza.

Ben-Mazwi said that this was a role she had been manifesting on. “I'd like to believe that I manifested playing such a character,” she said in a statement from Showmax. Ben-Mazwi added that her team had been working for the past two years on landing her a role that would showcase her skills as an actress who can deliver fast-paced action.

“As a strategist, I've been meticulous in my career and how I avoid playing the same character twice. The time is now to showcase the range I possess in my acting,” she said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Showmax (@showmaxonline) The 52-episode action drama series is set in the dangerous world of private VIP security. Ben-Mazwi said playing Ndoni was her most physically demanding role yet.

“I've done a physically challenging role before, but not to this extent. However, I also did Muay Thai fighting for two years so when I got this role, I was excited because I could now use my skill as a Muay Thai fighter. “I’m generally an active person but for this role I’ve had to also up my training, change my diet and do more strength training to ensure that I fully immerse myself into this character.” Taking to Instagram the star posted: “Blood, sweat and tears have gone into this (literally), but God continues to cover me. To God be the glory always. Can’t wait to share this with you guys.”

A screengrab of Ben-Mazwi’s Instagram Stories. Picture: Instagram Meanwhile, Twala said this particular role allowed him to showcase many facets of himself as a performer. “This role has stretched me tremendously, mentally, and physically. It is a project that I pride myself on being a part of.” “Empini” will stream on Showmax from May 23.