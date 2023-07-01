Nambitha Ben-Mazwi reflects on leaving corporate for acting: ‘7 years ago, I made the bold leap of faith’

Actors often say that if you don’t have a passion for the arts then you will never make it in the entertainment industry but passion is what drives them. This rings true for actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, who left the corporate world seven years to date, to fulfil her lifelong dream of becoming a storyteller.

The “Savage Beauty” star took to Instagram to share her acting reel to celebrate her achievements. “This month, 7 years ago, I made the bold leap of faith, to relentlessly pursue my calling of being a storyteller full time,” she wrote. “I left all I knew behind, including the Business Science corporate world I had worked so hard to be entrenched in. I knew God had a different purpose in me, the purpose of showcasing truth in ourselves.”

She continued to detail that she has never done “career anniversaries” but after she met with her US/UK management, she was reminded to take stock of her journey and growth as she steps into “a new phase” in her career. “Thank you to my family at @mla.est1974, who have moulded me since I stepped into Moon’s office in 2015, confident I wanted to follow in my late uncle Winston Ntshona’s footsteps. “Thank you to every person, who has helped me with self tapes, directors, cast mates, producers, channels, crew, viewers, church, family, and friends. It hasn’t been an easy road, but damn has it been worth it!

“Here’s my latest reel - enjoy the journey and growth in my craft. 🎭🎬 #AllGloryToGod,” she ended. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nambitha Ben-Mazwi (@ladynam_bm) Ben-Mazwi has enjoyed success in her roles in local and international productions like “Black Mirror”, “Madiba”, “Happiness Ever After”, “Grassroots”, “Dead Places” and Beyoncé's, “Black Is King”. Her industry peers Khanyi Mbau and Lerato Mvelase as well as fans complimented her on her milestone.