‘Nandi The Musical’ will leave theatregoers inspired by the powerful storytelling

“Nandi the Musical” is set to enthral Durban audiences as it takes centre stage at the Playhouse Drama Theatre. The KwaMashu Community Advancement Projects (K-CAP) production, which enjoyed sold-out success at the Soweto Theatre last year, will be staging six shows from Thursday, March 7, to Sunday, March 10.

Written and directed by Edmund Mhlongo, “Nandi the Musical” tells the captivating story of Princess Nandi's life. Ntokozo Ngcobo is cast as Nandi, offering a unique depth and authenticity to the character, with Mampho Moesheoshoe, a rising star in the entertainment industry, plays young Nandi Velile Makhoba plays Phampatha.

Speaking about how the story came into existence, Mhlongo said that he could find very little information on Nandi while he was doing research for his other musical, “Bayede Shaka The Spear Is Born”. “Little has been written about Nandi, and that inspired me to undertake a journey of discovering about this woman who gave birth to the warrior Shaka. I discovered how she is revered worldwide. “The study also revealed that what Shaka became was through the lessons and influences of Nandi. Hence, after the death of Nandi, the Kingdom of Shaka he created also collapsed as there was then no advisor like his mother,” said Mhlongo.

Since 2018, the production has been staged at numerous theatre houses over the years and always resonated with audiences every time. Members of the cast of ‘Nandi The Musical’. Picture: Supplied Mhlongo explained: “Nandi’s image is a great inspiration to many, especially women, and many young women are always inspired by her story and courage and how she single-handedly managed to rise up and gain respect, even among Zulu royal men. “She was a go-getter, proactive and scared of nothing – wanting to dominate even in the ‘man’s world’ without any fear – a strategist of note and a visionary woman.”

He also added that with it being International Women’s Month, it’s completely fitting that “Nandi the Musical” is staged during March as it has become an annual event. Mhlongo said he hoped audiences who watch the production will be informed, inspired, educated and entertained at the same time. “People go to theatres to be inspired by other people’s journeys (good or bad) – to learn about life – its challenges – and to be inspired.

“SA has a long history of how great theatre pieces have raised the consciousness of the nation (during the apartheid era mainly). Stories like Nandi’s are such examples of mirroring the past heritage to inspire today’s generations faced with post-modernity challenges. “Good theatre enlightens people across colour lines whilst also entertaining. Quality in script, lighting, music, costuming and acting is key to draw more and more audiences to theatre,” he added. “Nandi the Musical” will be on show from March 6 to 8 at The Playhouse Drama Theatre. Tickets are available from Pick n Pay, Webtickets and The Playhouse Box Office at R200.

Shakespeare Festival Think Theatre is currently staging their ever-popular annual productions, “Hamlet” and “Othello”, until March 20 for school students. Once again, multi-award-winning director, writer, teacher and actress Clare Mortimer directs a professional cast in action-packed performances that keep audiences enthralled and help learners to understand and enjoy Shakespeare.

With her wealth of experience, Mortimer has given the greatest of care to the scripts, whilst cleverly keeping the productions to a manageable two hours for “Hamlet” and two hours 10 minutes for “Othello”. Often hailed as Shakespeare’s greatest work, “Hamlet” focuses on themes of death, betrayal, greed, murder and revenge while “Othello” carries themes of racism, love, jealousy and betrayal. Where: Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre.

When: Currently on until March 20. Times vary. Cost: For booking enquiries contact [email protected] or call 084 556 0668. KZN Philharmonic’s 2024 Summer Season

Swiss conductor Emmanuel Siffert. Picture: Supplied The renowned Swiss conductor Emmanuel Siffert takes the podium on March 7, opening on a neobaroque note with Ravel’s “Le Tombeau de Couperin” (Memorial to Couperin). Then, German virtuoso pianist Jan Jiracek von Arnim takes centre stage in a performance of Mozart’s “Piano Concerto no 23 in A Major” and Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No 2”, dubbed “The Little Russian”, bringing the evening to a close. Where: The Playhouse Opera Theatre.