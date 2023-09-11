Nelia Annandale unpacks how she went from entrepreneur to an artist, launching her ‘Petrichor’ exhibition

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, former entrepreneur Nelia Annandale paints a new chapter after a blaze forced her to close her business. Having handed over the reins of her beloved business earlier this year, Keedo’s founder, Annandale, announced the launch of her latest venture: a contemporary abstract art collection called “Petrichor”.

As the founder of the highly successful kids’ clothing brand, her passion for investing in children and nurturing the planet over the last three decades has allowed her to channel her creativity through the popular designer clothing line for many years. One of the paintings from her collection. The Cape Town visual artist’s path as an entrepreneur has always been driven by a belief in the power of education, care, and sustainability – particularly in relation to shaping a brighter future for the children of South Africa, Africa, and the world. However, Annandale’s life path shifted following a devastating fire at the Keedo Paarden Eiland warehouse in 2022.

With new perspective, Annandale said: “Seeing the Keedo warehouse where all the Keedo raw materials were stocked burnt to the ground and the immense destruction caused by the fire was a life-changing moment for me.” The ashes left after the inferno gave Annandale the idea and drive to change direction with personal growth. “What appeared to be an insurmountable challenge in fact became a turning point that awakened my artistic spirit, propelling me towards a new creative endeavour.”

As a result, she was drawn to the concept of “Petrichor”. She said: “‘Petrichor’ is the word used to describe the smell of rain after a long drought. To me, this epitomises not only the devastation of the fire, but also the beauty that can emerge from the ruins.” As a full-time artist, she channels her vast life experiences, entrepreneurial acumen, and passion for purposeful expression into her vibrant and thought-provoking artwork.

She continued: “‘Petrichor’ is a powerful embodiment of the delicate balance between chaos and harmony, destruction, and renewal. Each brush stroke tells a story of resilience, hope, and the metamorphic power of embracing change.” By transitioning from entrepreneur to artist, Annandale continues to fashion the future, albeit through a different medium. Her purposeful works invite art lovers to pause, reflect, and connect with the profound and cathartic messages they convey. Through her art, she both encourages and embraces the boundless potential for positive change within ourselves.