Neon Dreams, Sean Koch announced as supporting acts for Milky Chance SA tour

German folktronics duo Milky Chance are ready to rock South African fans next month. Their “Living In A Haze” tour takes place in Cape Town, Johannesburg and in Durban.

Supporting the band on stage are Canadian duo Neon Dreams and indie-folk artist Sean Koch. Neon Dreams are no strangers to the South African music scene. Their 2019 single “Life Without Fantasies” reached the top of the South African viral charts, amassing millions of streams in 2021 during the lockdown. Sean Koch. Picture: Supplied The band connected with tens of thousands of fans online, which led to their first sold-out headline tour.

Koch is one of South Africa’s most-loved indie-folk artists, who brings a mixed bag of African and Western influence, alongside messages of home, and a connection to nature, the ocean and the people around him, through his storytelling and feel-good music. Milky Chance percussionist, Philipp Dausch, said the band is extremely excited for their return to South Africa and they have a special reveal as well. Clemens Rehbein and Philipp Dausch of Milky Chance. Picture: Supplied “It’s been way too long since we were over in SA. Back then it was so special for so many reasons and we really felt welcomed by the people.

“We have plenty of new music since our last visit that we want to share and we grew into the live band we always wanted to be. We can’t wait to play for the people in SA.’’ The band will perform at Green Point A-Track, Cape Town, on February 15, Marks Park in Emmarentia, Johannesburg, on February 17 and the Durban Botanic Gardens uMphafa Field on February 18. Milky Chance originated in Kassel, Germany, where childhood friends Clemens Rehbein and Dausch formed the indie-pop band and rose to fame with their breakout hit, “Stolen Dance”.

Aside from the song reaching number one on the charts, it was certified platinum in multiple countries and became one of the most Shazamed songs of all time. Since going fully independent in 2021, they have evolved in an increasingly precarious music industry, performing at festivals like Coachella, Reading and Leeds, and Lollapalooza. Their latest offering has already delivered more than 500 million streams from three global hits, “Colorado”, “Synchronize” and “Living In A Haze”.