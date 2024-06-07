Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Independent Online | Sunday Tribune
Search IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Friday, June 7, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Netflix confirms ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie with Cillian Murphy returning as Tommy Shelby

Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders. Picture: X

Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders. Picture: X

Published 2h ago

Share

Cillian Murphy is suiting up to reprise his “Peaky Blinders” roles as Tommy Shelby once again.

On Tuesday, Netflix confirmed that our favourite gangster will be making his comeback.

The streaming giant shared the news on X, giving us a sneak peek at the script, written by the one and only Steven Knight and directed by the talented Tom Harper.

Harper couldn’t contain his excitement

He told “Deadline”: “When I first directed Peaky Blinders over 10 years ago, we didn’t know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive.”

He added, “’Peaky’ has always been a story about family - and so it’s incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix.”

An equally excited Knight added: “I’m genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen. It will be an explosive chapter in the ‘Peaky Blinders’ story. No holds barred. Full-on ‘Peaky Blinders’ at war.”

And guess what? Murphy's just as hyped.

“It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me … It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of ‘Peaky Blinders’. This is one for the fans,” he said.

@ariaxjonnes commented: “Yay, can't wait for more tommy shelby action! peaky blinders on netflix - it just doesn't get any better than that!

@StaffPickFilms commented: “The world belongs to Cillian Murphy. 🇮🇪 He got his Oscar, now he can get back to the fun stuff.”

— Staff Pick Films (@StaffPickFilms) June 4, 2024

@karmajn00 also wrote: “Awesome news! Hope the script is gone be good.”

Now, as for the plot? Well, it's all hush-hush, but Knight hinted to “Deadline” back in April 2022 that we might be in for some World War II action.

Related Topics:

netflixunited kingdomstreamingmoviesinternationalentertainmentpop cultureactorviraltv shows