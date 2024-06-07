Netflix confirms ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie with Cillian Murphy returning as Tommy Shelby

Cillian Murphy is suiting up to reprise his “Peaky Blinders” roles as Tommy Shelby once again. On Tuesday, Netflix confirmed that our favourite gangster will be making his comeback.

The streaming giant shared the news on X, giving us a sneak peek at the script, written by the one and only Steven Knight and directed by the talented Tom Harper. Harper couldn’t contain his excitement He told “Deadline”: “When I first directed Peaky Blinders over 10 years ago, we didn’t know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive.”

He added, “’Peaky’ has always been a story about family - and so it’s incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix.” An equally excited Knight added: “I’m genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen. It will be an explosive chapter in the ‘Peaky Blinders’ story. No holds barred. Full-on ‘Peaky Blinders’ at war.” And guess what? Murphy's just as hyped.

“It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me … It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of ‘Peaky Blinders’. This is one for the fans,” he said. Tommy Shelby returns. A Peaky Blinders Film starring Cillian Murphy is coming to Netflix.



"It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me…It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for… pic.twitter.com/eBSYnKqGpA — Netflix (@netflix) June 4, 2024

Yay, can't wait for more tommy shelby action! peaky blinders on netflix - it just doesn't get any better than that! — Aria Jonnes (@ariaxjonnes) June 4, 2024 @StaffPickFilms commented: “The world belongs to Cillian Murphy. 🇮🇪 He got his Oscar, now he can get back to the fun stuff.” The world belongs to Cillian Murphy. 🇮🇪



