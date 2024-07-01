Netizens demand answers after Thuli Phongolo confirms she is single

Actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo’s love life has come under the microscope again. It all started when the former “Generations: The Legacy” actress posted a comment on X, where she basically confirmed being single.

She said: “When you’re single but everyone still thinks you’re dating your ex … I hate that mess. Count me out. 😒.” When you’re single but everyone still thinks you’re dating your ex… I hate that mess. Count me out. 😒 — Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) June 29, 2024 However, Phongolo’s situationship is messy. And netizens were not afraid to call her out.

Phongolo dated one of South Africa's finest record producers, DJ Maphorisa, for a while. Their relationship turned sour last year when Phongolo charged the DJ with assault. She claimed that the “Hello” hitmaker hit her with open hands and strangled her after she confronted him about an issue. Maphorisa was arrested and later granted R4 000 bail. Soon after that, Phongolo filed a withdrawal statement before the court.

Since then the pair have been seen together multiple times in public and, in February, they even teamed up to play a set at Vetkoek vs Mahoota’s party. Social media users at that point decided that it’s best to stay out of their business but Phongolo is making it rather hard for them to do that. Since her last post, interest has yet again piqued as to what is going on with the two.

Here are some of the comments online. @DaRealKoktail said: "You said you were single even when u guys were dating. So which is which? Just stop denying phori in public. Does he embarrass you."

@sphiwe_goodwill said: "Oh so wena you are single and you are just sm***hing your EX? ok now we understand." @_officialMoss said: "And there's absolutely nothing wrong to still chill now and then with your ex. 🤷🏽‍♂️."

@iamprescribed said: "Never seen you deny a relationship so much ever since being linked le maphorisa but with Duduzane Zuma it's like u we're desperate for the world to know even with Raphael but Maphorisa you are forever denying him, i wonder why?"