New kids’ channel, Play Room, makes it easier for them to learn in their home language

A whole new world of learning and fun opens up for kids on November 6 when Play Room, launches on DStv channel 300. The show combines education and entertainment, with original local shows as well as international shows, dubbed in Zulu.

Thabile Ngwato, CEO of the Ngwato Nkosi Group, which owns the channel, said they have dubbed the content to make it easier for children to learn their home languages. “The languages used will be conversational and accessible, with language switching taking place as we do in everyday speech. “Watching titles such as ‘Cocomelon’ and ‘Akili and Me’ in isiZulu empowers children to explore the world and their feelings in their own language.

“For the pre-teen kid, our content reaffirms that the way they express themselves and experience the world is also valid. “Our content will give kids the tools they need to create the world they want to live in. Because at the end of the day, the world is their ‘Play Room’,” said Ngwato. She added that while other kids channels were either explorative or about learning, Play Room would have both dimensions, with the added local flavour.

Georginah Machiridza, executive head of General Entertainment at MultiChoice Group, said the launch of the channel is an enhancement of what they believe parents and children will have a strong affinity to. “We are constantly looking to give our customers the best entertainment and by increasing our content offering we’re providing more viewing options to them. “From a local content perspective, we’re excited to expand on local representation in the form of content being dubbed in local languages.

“We will also have a fresh ‘Play Room Live’ offering every Monday to Friday from 3pm to 4pm which will see us bring back a tried and trusted format that audiences love.” Morning programming will focus on educational material for 4- to 6-year-old children, including interactive shows that encourage physical movement, as well as values-based and creative content designed to stretch children’s imaginations. Afternoons will feature live action and a local live show with high entertainment value for tweens.

Titles such as “Paw Patrol” and “Game Shakers” and new home-grown shows, to well-loved learning programmes will make their way onto the new channel. Meanwhile, the afternoon live show will combine the world of television with social media to create an interactive, always-on world of fun and entertainment for teens and tweens. “A multilingual approach will be adopted across the channel, championing the diversity of our country. There will also be sign language representation on the show, ensuring inclusivity across the board.