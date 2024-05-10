New kykNET show ‘Oppi Noot’ invites viewers to participate in fun-filled melodies from home

A vibrant new kykNET musical game show “Oppi Noot“, is set to light up television screens when it makes its debut next month. The local series will introduce a dynamic format which will see singers engage in a variety of music challenges. Each performance will earn participants points, with cash prizes awaiting winners as they progress through the rounds.

Central to the show's appeal will be its interactive element as it will see three lucky viewers becoming on-air-partners or a "lugvennote." This role will see them earn money based on their singing companions' success on “Oppi Noot.” It will also feature a diverse line-up, ranging from professionals to students, project managers and even real estate agents. Regardless of background, all contestants share a passion for showcasing their vocal talents. The series will be hosted by Emo Adams and the local media personality explained that although contestants will be competing on the show, there is also camaraderie among them.

“There are no contestant podiums and it’s not a suit-and-tie show,” he explained in a statement. “It was really a blast and you know you’re working on something very special when even the cameramen laugh and dance along.” Adams added that much of the show's appeal is that it will family-friendly entertainment, where people of all ages can bond over shared musical experiences.

“Oppi Noot” will also put the spotlight on participants, rather than on the host. “You might not know the song, but someone older or younger in your family might. Everyone will want to join in,” Adams adds. Meanwhile, Stemmburg Television, known for hit shows like “Noot vir noot” and “Musiekroulette,” are spearheading this new venture, led by Johan Stemmet and his son Carl.