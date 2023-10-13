New reality show ‘Mastende’ delves into landlord-tenant feuds

In a country where renting property is as common as load shedding, the show is expected to give viewers an unfiltered , raw and relatable look into some of the challenges both parties have to deal with.

Mzanzi Wethu ’s new reality show “Mastende” follows the drama experienced by tenants and landlords.

“From random rental hikes to gate-locking landlords, viewers must be prepared for edge-of-your-seat drama,” read a statement from the channel.

Produced by Tribal Media House and hosted by comedian and actor TE Matila aka “Stopnonsons”, the show will present real stories, real confrontations, and real solutions.

“Each episode will highlight a different challenge and solution. It will factor in the weight of the Rental Housing Act and a dash of legal expertise to make a fascinating and intense show.