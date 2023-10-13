New reality show ‘Mastende’ delves into landlord-tenant feuds

Mzanzi Wethu’s new reality show “Mastende” follows the drama experienced by tenants and landlords.
In a country where renting property is as common as load shedding, the show is expected to give viewers an unfiltered, raw and relatable look into some of the challenges both parties have to deal with.
“From random rental hikes to gate-locking landlords, viewers must be prepared for edge-of-your-seat drama,” read a statement from the channel.
Produced by Tribal Media House and hosted by comedian and actor TE Matila aka “Stopnonsons”, the show will present real stories, real confrontations, and real solutions.
“Each episode will highlight a different challenge and solution. It will factor in the weight of the Rental Housing Act and a dash of legal expertise to make a fascinating and intense show.
“This isn’t just your regular reality show. Think of it as an interventionist adventure where tenants and landlords challenge their rental relationship. It starts with an emotional complaint, evolves into a confrontation, and culminates in a legal verdict,” shared the statement.
Shirley Adonisi, director of Local Entertainment Channels, said the channel is not just tapping into compelling stories, but also creating a bridge of understanding.
“It’s interesting, it’s real, and it’s reflective of our very own communities. Trust us, you won’t want to miss out on this emotional account of rental relationships.”
∎ “Mastende” will debut on Friday, October 13, at 6.30pm on Mzansi Wethu (DStv channel 163).