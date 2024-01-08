Nicki Minaj’s new album ‘Pink Friday 2’ proves that good things come to those who wait

Nicki Minaj has reintroduced herself to the rap world with the release of “Pink Friday 2”, her highly awaited fifth studio album. And while the internationally renowned songstress’s sequel to her debut LP “Pink Friday”, was released last month, it is continuing to be a musical sensation, as its popularity also intensifies on social media platforms.

What makes the album even more special is that the “Barbz”, as Minaj’s loyal fans are affectionately known, had to wait more than a decade for it. The first “Pink Friday”, which was released in November 2010, catapulted Minaj into the spotlight with hits that included “Right Thru Me”, “Moment 4 Life” and “Super Bass”. It was also influenced by some of the biggest names in the rap world, as Minaj enlisted a variety of producers for the album, with the likes of Eminem, Rihanna, Drake, Kanye West and Natasha Bedingfield all lending their vocals to the album.

At the time, “Pink Friday” debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200, selling 375 000 copies in its first week, marking the second highest sales debut for a female rapper since Lauryn Hill. The album also peaked at number one on various charts worldwide, becoming Minaj's first number one album. And while the rapper hopes its sequel goes on to have similar or even more success, it appears as if social media users can’t get enough of it.

Released in December on her 41st birthday – and the anniversary of her father’s death in a hit-and-run accident two years ago – “Pink Friday 2” attempts to balance rap-heavy tracks with breezier pop outings, allowing Minaj to flex her writing and rhyming muscles and have fun while doing it. The album features hits like “Beep Beep”, “Bahm Bahm” and “Last Time I Saw You”, in which the New Yorker offers sexpertise tips in the guise of one of her many personas. Rapper Nicki Minaj. Picture: Getty images. “FTCU”, is also one of the most popular songs on the album, as is “Fallin 4 U”, an airy alt-R&B hit, and “Pink Friday Girls” which borrows sounds from Cyndi Lauper’s renowned “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” banger.

The trend continues throughout the album as Minaj samples several tunes from her fellow artists for “Pink Friday 2”, among them “Are You Gone Already” which features Billie Eilish’s “When the Party’s Over”, as well as mixing Rick James’ iconic 1981 hit with her signature delivery on “Super Freaky Girl”. The 22-track release is also stacked with features, including contributions from Drake, Lil Wayne, J. Cole, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Tate Kobang, Skillibeng, Skeng, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard. To bring “Pink Friday 2” to fruition, Minaj set time aside for reflection.

“When I look back at a lot of my music, I’m like: ‘Oh, my God, where was the me in it?’” she was recently quoted in Vogue magazine as saying. “So, for this album, I went back to the old game plan.” The release of “Pink Friday 2” also fits in with the age-old comeback narrative of the music industry, particularly for the hip hop world, which loves a sequel. This is as Minaj followed in the footsteps of the likes of Jay-Z, Eminem, Future, Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne and Rick Ross, who have all gone on to release a branded follow-up to their best-loved work, usually years after the event.

And with “Pink Friday 2”, Minaj, whom many regard as the modern-day “queen of rap”, hopes to carry on the mantle of women in hip hop such as the likes of Missy Elliott, Lil’ Kim and Foxy Brown. She appears to be up for this challenge. This album was also a chance for Minaj to get sentimental as “Blessings”, one of her songs on “Pink Friday 2”, touches on the topic of motherhood.