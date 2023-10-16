Nico Panagio stars in new kykNET drama series

KykNET’S new series “Straat” is set to hit the small screen on October 17 and packs a mean punch as the action unfolds. Among the familiar faces in the cast is Nico Panagio, making an appearance as IT guru Robert Muller.

The series is set in Aarbei Street in a middle-class neighbourhood caught up in drama. Created by legendary screenwriter, Paul C Venter, the story follows criminal Anton Videns (Frank Opperman), the big boss of a financial institution, and his partners who are in deep trouble. A whistle-blower is going to testify against them and they will do anything to stop him.

Nico Panagio as Robert Muller. Picture: Stefan Smuts The whistle-blower, Muller(Nico Panagio), lives in Aarbei Street under witness protection. Zelda Postma (Amalia Uys) resides in the same dead-end street and is a bright attorney tasked with keeping Muller safe. She’s assisted by another neighbour, Potifar Vorster (Morné Visser), or Pote, as everybody calls him. Pote is a retired policeman, and he and his wife, nurse Lorrie (Marisa Drummond), are the only other people in Aarbei Street who know Muller is under witness protection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nico Panagio (@nicopanagio) Hannes Brümmer is Maxwell Smit, the local pharmacist who sells more than medicine. He and his wife, Retha (Cintaine Schutte), live close to Jakkie van Tonder (Leandie du Randt) and Hendrikkie Fourie (Arno Meyer). Jakkie, an orphan, has her own business installing home computer systems. Vinkie Beerwinkel played by Nicole Holm is an overbearing woman who will do anything in her power to build a security wall around Aarbei Street. Deon Coetzee is her hen-pecked husband, Basie.