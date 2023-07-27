No jokes, Loyiso Bala drank 6 beers to impress Amy Winehouse

Award-winning South African musician and broadcaster Loyiso Bala shared a light-hearted throwback to his encounter with Amy Winehouse, which left fans in stitches. Taking to his Instagram on Wednesday, the “Phambili” star recalled how Winehouse offered him a beer. And despite him not being accustomed to drinking beer he ended up drinking not one, but six, to “savour” the moment with his idol.

He shared this: “12 years have passed since we lost the extraordinary talent, Amy Winehouse, at the tender age of 27. “I stumbled upon this photo after a few days of searching, taken backstage at the Nelson Mandela 90th birthday concert in London back in 2009. It's a beautiful memory I hold dear.” “During our encounter, Amy offered me a beer. Despite not being a beer drinker, I found myself having six of them just to savour every moment with this true legend 🙈 May her soul continue to rest in peace ✌️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loyiso (@loyisobala) Although the post served as a tribute to Winehouse’s talent and impact on the music industry, fans were fascinated by Bala’s big revelation. His businesswoman wife Jennifer Bala wrote: “Ahhh what a good memory...though I don’t remember anything about 6 beers 😯😂 Also I wonder who took this beautiful pic of the two of you. 🤔🤭😜” Instagram user Adam Howard joked: “She forced you to drink mhlobo wam! (my friend)?

Another user Thembi Mofiti said: “Hay I six yonke noba kwakunzima (A whole six beers, that must have been tough for you). Winehouse's life was marked by immense talent as well as personal struggles with substance abuse, mental illness and addiction. Her untimely death due to alcohol poisoning on July 23, 2011, at age 27, was a tragic loss for the music world.

Her second studio album, “Back to Black” released in 2006 and received critical acclaim and achieved significant commercial success. Following her death, the album surged becoming UK's best-selling album of the 21st century, a testament to her enduring impact on music. While her talent and artistry continues to be celebrated, her story also serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health awareness, the dangers of substance abuse, and the need for support and understanding for those facing such challenges.