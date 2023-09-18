Independent Online
‘No one stays married any more’: Fans react to Hugh Jackman’s divorce announcement

Hugh Jackman and soon to be ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness. Picture: Instagram

Published 3h ago

It seems Nelly Furtado may have had her eye on the crystal ball with her 2009 song “All Good Things (Come To An End)” after Australian actor of “X-Men” fame, Hugh Jackman, and wife Deborra-Lee Furness announced their split.

After 27 years of marriage, word of the couple’s divorce resulted in sad faces and broken heart emojis on social media platforms.

According to AFP reports, the couple released a joint statement confirming their split after close to three decades and two children.

“We have been blessed to spend nearly three decades as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey has now shifted, and we have decided to separate in order to pursue our individual growth,” said the statement.

Social media users and fans took to X to share their views on the split.

X user, Ghalia @ #TIFF2023, commented: “Ok this Hugh Jackman and his wife divorce kills the last 1% of faith I had that marriages actually work.”

Another user, Meghan Thee Duchess 🛡🌸 💍, said: “If Hugh Jackman pops up with a 24yr old on his arm in a few months I’m gonna be sick.”

Another user, Jeez Jelz 🖤, commented: “Hugh Jackman is getting divorced, and now I just don’t believe in love anymore. 😩😭.”

Drip Marvel Movie commented: “Me running to comfort the GOAT Hugh Jackman in his time of need after is separation with his wife #HughJackman.”

