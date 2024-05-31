Nolo Letele’s impact on African broadcasting explored in new documentary

A new documentary, which details the the incredible story of Nolo Letele, the former MultiChoice group executive chairperson, is set to air on DStv in June. “Yes, to the Impossible: The Nolo Letele Story,” encapsulates Letele's relentless pursuit to empower Africa's narrative in the global broadcasting landscape.

Growing up amid the fervour of Africa's quest for independence, Letele's upbringing ignited a vision for the continent to carve its unique voice in the broadcasting arena. The documentary chronicles his dedication to realising this vision, showcasing his important role in shaping the African broadcast media industry. After completing his studies in electronic engineering at the University of Southampton in the UK, Letele encountered the stark reality of limited opportunities for black electronics graduates in South Africa.

Undeterred, he ventured into Lesotho's broadcasting sphere where he spearheaded the establishment of the country's first TV station in collaboration with M-Net in 1988. Nolo Letele's upbringing ignited a vision for the continent to carve its unique voice in the broadcasting arena. Picture: SUPPLIED Letele's journey took a monumental turn when he joined M-Net in 1990 at the behest of then-Naspers CEO Koos Bekker. Despite the challenges posed by South Africa's apartheid era, he played a pivotal role in expanding MultiChoice's footprint across Africa. His tenure saw him assuming key leadership positions, including serving as the chief executive of MultiChoice South Africa and later as the executive chairperson of MultiChoice South Africa Holdings board.

Throughout his illustrious career, Letele garnered several accolades, including a Lifetime Africa Achievement Prize for Media Development and the Naspers Phil Weber Award. Reflecting on his legacy, Letele expressed pride in fostering Africa's connectivity with the world and amplifying its voice through MultiChoice's extensive reach. “I’m proud to have helped connect Africa to the world and to have given the continent a voice,” said Letele.