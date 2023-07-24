Nominees for the second ‘DStv Content Creator Awards’ have been announced

The nominations for the annual ‘DStv Content Creator Awards’ have been announced and the list boasts an impressive number of Mzansi’s faves. Comedian Donovan Goliath, Siv Ngesi and slain rapper AKA were among the stars who received multiple nominations.

The nominees attended a special event at the Hallmark House in Johannesburg on Thursday for the announcement. Among them were Lynn Forbes who stood in for her late rapper son AKA, who was nominated twice in the “Song of the Year Award” category. The legendary rapper made his mom proud in by breaking barriers in the entertainment industry even in death.

A few days before the nominations were announced, Forbes posted a picture of herself and AKA, with the caption: “This world was not enough for you. You fulfilled your purpose and left your mark. There is nothing left for me to do but to preserve your legacy, the masterpiece that you have already built. “It’s a complete work of art and it will live on forever in it’s own right, without me. I will honour you and preserve your memory, to the best of my ability, for the rest of my life. 💜🙏🏽” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lynn Forbes (@lynnforbesza) The awards are all about honouring content creators who have been bringing joy to the country with content that had many of us double tapping on social media.

Tshepiso Sathekge, who is the Senior Manager: Sponsorship, Multichoice SA, said: “Looking at the calibre of the nominees this year, it reaffirms DStv’s commitment to being the title sponsor of DStv Content Creator Awards. “As the home of entertainment and Africa’s leading storyteller, we partner with other platforms that recognise and profile our new set of narrators and talented creators from across the country. “We are also excited to see which creator will walk away with the DStv Content of the Year Award trophy, the biggest category of the year.”

Nominations in the following categories are up for individual awards. Automotive Award Greg Dennis Reviews

Juliet Mc Guire Matthew Kanniah / Heart of Motion MrHowMuch

Reba S Best Brand Collaboration Award DNA Brand Architects for Your Shade of Beautiful

EssenceMediaCom for #IndodaCanShave Grey for Savanna Dry Goods - Waterproof Apparel for a World Underwater People Have Influence for Beauty Is You

The Cavalry for Takealot | The Jenny Ruyter Saga Cause/Social Commentary Award Doctor Siya for Bridging the Gaps in Sexual and Reproductive Health Education

Minister of Menstruation for Crampin' My Style Mooshtaffa for The Privatisation of Prisons/Correctional Facilities in South Africa Siv Ngesi for MENstruation Foundation

Slaying Goliath for RIP AKA Emerging Creator Award powered by 947 CharliXBoi

God's Butler Khanyisa Unfiltered Kooks

Natalie Wera Fashion and Style Award Chernaylin

K Naomi Kefilwe Mabote Moozlie

Sni Foodie Award Clem Pedro

Dine With Tasha Mush Kitchen Sifo The Cooking Husband

The Lazy Makoti Song of the year Award AKA for AKA ft. Nasty C - “Lemons (Lemonade)”

AKA for AKA & KDDO - “Company” Ami Faku for Aymos & Ami Faku - “Fatela” Inkabi Zezwe for “Umbayimbayi”

Musa Keys for “Kancane” Travel and Lifestyle Award Gophari

Kierran Allen Simóne & Vernon Tebogo Pin-Pin

Wander With Iana Visual Art Award Aart Verrips

Chernaylin Damn Vandal Karabo Poppy

Ricollin Knowledge Sharing Award Becoming Dr Andy

CharliXBoi Financial Bunny Mooshtaffa

Zethu Gqola Alter Ego Award Cassidy Nicholson for Constantia Mom

Sipho Twala for That Mozambican Dude Titus Mokou for Mologadi Tshoganyetso Mothoa for Neth Thunder

Tumi Mmope for Tums the Narrator Funniest Content Creator Award Ikho Kweba

Katinka die kat Kooks Nathan Molefe

Zayaan Sol Content Creator Award Donovan Goliath

Halle BBerry Lemii LoCo Mandisi

Tadéus Sports Fan Award Coach Kooks

Lee Davidse Lemii LoCo Sam Tech Girl" Wright"

The Manchester Derby Thumb-stopping Award Chernaylin

Donovan Goliath Khanyisa Unfiltered Mashstartup Nathan Molefe

Omar Morto Dance Award 250Machine

Adriaan Hughes Justin De Nobrega Kelly KiKx

Mr NT Podcast of the Year presented by Spotify African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe

Cnr Juta & De Beer Non Travelling Reserves Podcast and Chill With Mac G

The Carol Ofori Podcast The Hustle With Justin Harrison The Journey Kwantu

Your Mom with Schalk DStv Content of the Year Award: Doctor Siya for Bridging the gaps in sexual and reproductive health education

Lemii LoCo Mooshtaffa for The Privatisation of Prisons/Correctional Facilities in SA Siv Ngesi for MENstruation Foundation Slaying Goliath for RIP AKA