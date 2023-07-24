Independent Online
Monday, July 24, 2023

Nominees for the second ‘DStv Content Creator Awards’ have been announced

Nominees for the DStv Content Creator Awards. Picture: Supplied

Nominees for the DStv Content Creator Awards. Picture: Supplied

Published 5h ago

The nominations for the annual ‘DStv Content Creator Awards’ have been announced and the list boasts an impressive number of Mzansi’s faves.

Comedian Donovan Goliath, Siv Ngesi and slain rapper AKA were among the stars who received multiple nominations.

The nominees attended a special event at the Hallmark House in Johannesburg on Thursday for the announcement.

Among them were Lynn Forbes who stood in for her late rapper son AKA, who was nominated twice in the “Song of the Year Award” category.

The legendary rapper made his mom proud in by breaking barriers in the entertainment industry even in death.

A few days before the nominations were announced, Forbes posted a picture of herself and AKA, with the caption: “This world was not enough for you. You fulfilled your purpose and left your mark. There is nothing left for me to do but to preserve your legacy, the masterpiece that you have already built.

“It’s a complete work of art and it will live on forever in it’s own right, without me. I will honour you and preserve your memory, to the best of my ability, for the rest of my life. 💜🙏🏽”

The awards are all about honouring content creators who have been bringing joy to the country with content that had many of us double tapping on social media.

Tshepiso Sathekge, who is the Senior Manager: Sponsorship, Multichoice SA, said: “Looking at the calibre of the nominees this year, it reaffirms DStv’s commitment to being the title sponsor of DStv Content Creator Awards.

“As the home of entertainment and Africa’s leading storyteller, we partner with other platforms that recognise and profile our new set of narrators and talented creators from across the country.

“We are also excited to see which creator will walk away with the DStv Content of the Year Award trophy, the biggest category of the year.”

Nominations in the following categories are up for individual awards.

Automotive Award

Greg Dennis Reviews

Juliet Mc Guire

Matthew Kanniah / Heart of Motion

MrHowMuch

Reba S

Best Brand Collaboration Award

DNA Brand Architects for Your Shade of Beautiful

EssenceMediaCom for #IndodaCanShave

Grey for Savanna Dry Goods - Waterproof Apparel for a World Underwater

People Have Influence for Beauty Is You

The Cavalry for Takealot | The Jenny Ruyter Saga

Cause/Social Commentary Award

Doctor Siya for Bridging the Gaps in Sexual and Reproductive Health Education

Minister of Menstruation for Crampin' My Style

Mooshtaffa for The Privatisation of Prisons/Correctional Facilities in South Africa

Siv Ngesi for MENstruation Foundation

Slaying Goliath for RIP AKA

Emerging Creator Award powered by 947

CharliXBoi

God's Butler

Khanyisa Unfiltered

Kooks

Natalie Wera

Fashion and Style Award

Chernaylin

K Naomi

Kefilwe Mabote

Moozlie

Sni

Foodie Award

Clem Pedro

Dine With Tasha

Mush Kitchen

Sifo The Cooking Husband

The Lazy Makoti

Song of the year Award

AKA for AKA ft. Nasty C - “Lemons (Lemonade)”

AKA for AKA & KDDO - “Company”

Ami Faku for Aymos & Ami Faku - “Fatela”

Inkabi Zezwe for “Umbayimbayi”

Musa Keys for “Kancane”

Travel and Lifestyle Award

Gophari

Kierran Allen

Simóne & Vernon

Tebogo Pin-Pin

Wander With Iana

Visual Art Award

Aart Verrips

Chernaylin

Damn Vandal

Karabo Poppy

Ricollin

Knowledge Sharing Award

Becoming Dr Andy

CharliXBoi

Financial Bunny

Mooshtaffa

Zethu Gqola

Alter Ego Award

Cassidy Nicholson for Constantia Mom

Sipho Twala for That Mozambican Dude

Titus Mokou for Mologadi

Tshoganyetso Mothoa for Neth Thunder

Tumi Mmope for Tums the Narrator

Funniest Content Creator Award

Ikho Kweba

Katinka die kat

Kooks

Nathan Molefe

Zayaan

Sol Content Creator Award

Donovan Goliath

Halle BBerry

Lemii LoCo

Mandisi

Tadéus

Sports Fan Award

Coach Kooks

Lee Davidse

Lemii LoCo

Sam Tech Girl" Wright"

The Manchester Derby

Thumb-stopping Award

Chernaylin

Donovan Goliath

Khanyisa Unfiltered

Mashstartup Nathan Molefe

Omar Morto

Dance Award

250Machine

Adriaan Hughes

Justin De Nobrega

Kelly KiKx

Mr NT

Podcast of the Year presented by Spotify

African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe

Cnr Juta & De Beer

Non Travelling Reserves

Podcast and Chill With Mac G

The Carol Ofori Podcast

The Hustle With Justin Harrison

The Journey Kwantu

Your Mom with Schalk

DStv Content of the Year Award:

Doctor Siya for Bridging the gaps in sexual and reproductive health education

Lemii LoCo

Mooshtaffa for The Privatisation of Prisons/Correctional Facilities in SA

Siv Ngesi for MENstruation Foundation Slaying Goliath for RIP AKA

Tadéus Tums the Narrator

Vote for your favourite nominees at www.contentcreatorawards.co.za by clicking on the nominee, watching their content and submitting your vote.

Each person can vote 20 times per public voting category for their favourite nominee in each category.

