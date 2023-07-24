Nominees for the second ‘DStv Content Creator Awards’ have been announced

The nominations for the annual ‘DStv Content Creator Awards’ have been announced and the list boasts an impressive number of Mzansi’s faves.
Comedian Donovan Goliath, Siv Ngesi and slain rapper AKA were among the stars who received multiple nominations.
The nominees attended a special event at the Hallmark House in Johannesburg on Thursday for the announcement.
Among them were Lynn Forbes who stood in for her late rapper son AKA, who was nominated twice in the “Song of the Year Award” category.
The legendary rapper made his mom proud in by breaking barriers in the entertainment industry even in death.
A few days before the nominations were announced, Forbes posted a picture of herself and AKA, with the caption: “This world was not enough for you. You fulfilled your purpose and left your mark. There is nothing left for me to do but to preserve your legacy, the masterpiece that you have already built.
“It’s a complete work of art and it will live on forever in it’s own right, without me. I will honour you and preserve your memory, to the best of my ability, for the rest of my life. 💜🙏🏽”
The awards are all about honouring content creators who have been bringing joy to the country with content that had many of us double tapping on social media.
Tshepiso Sathekge, who is the Senior Manager: Sponsorship, Multichoice SA, said: “Looking at the calibre of the nominees this year, it reaffirms DStv’s commitment to being the title sponsor of DStv Content Creator Awards.
“As the home of entertainment and Africa’s leading storyteller, we partner with other platforms that recognise and profile our new set of narrators and talented creators from across the country.
“We are also excited to see which creator will walk away with the DStv Content of the Year Award trophy, the biggest category of the year.”
Nominations in the following categories are up for individual awards.
Automotive Award
Greg Dennis Reviews
Juliet Mc Guire
Matthew Kanniah / Heart of Motion
MrHowMuch
Reba S
Best Brand Collaboration Award
DNA Brand Architects for Your Shade of Beautiful
EssenceMediaCom for #IndodaCanShave
Grey for Savanna Dry Goods - Waterproof Apparel for a World Underwater
People Have Influence for Beauty Is You
The Cavalry for Takealot | The Jenny Ruyter Saga
Cause/Social Commentary Award
Doctor Siya for Bridging the Gaps in Sexual and Reproductive Health Education
Minister of Menstruation for Crampin' My Style
Mooshtaffa for The Privatisation of Prisons/Correctional Facilities in South Africa
Siv Ngesi for MENstruation Foundation
Slaying Goliath for RIP AKA
Emerging Creator Award powered by 947
CharliXBoi
God's Butler
Khanyisa Unfiltered
Kooks
Natalie Wera
Fashion and Style Award
Chernaylin
K Naomi
Kefilwe Mabote
Moozlie
Sni
Foodie Award
Clem Pedro
Dine With Tasha
Mush Kitchen
Sifo The Cooking Husband
The Lazy Makoti
Song of the year Award
AKA for AKA ft. Nasty C - “Lemons (Lemonade)”
AKA for AKA & KDDO - “Company”
Ami Faku for Aymos & Ami Faku - “Fatela”
Inkabi Zezwe for “Umbayimbayi”
Musa Keys for “Kancane”
Travel and Lifestyle Award
Gophari
Kierran Allen
Simóne & Vernon
Tebogo Pin-Pin
Wander With Iana
Visual Art Award
Aart Verrips
Chernaylin
Damn Vandal
Karabo Poppy
Ricollin
Knowledge Sharing Award
Becoming Dr Andy
CharliXBoi
Financial Bunny
Mooshtaffa
Zethu Gqola
Alter Ego Award
Cassidy Nicholson for Constantia Mom
Sipho Twala for That Mozambican Dude
Titus Mokou for Mologadi
Tshoganyetso Mothoa for Neth Thunder
Tumi Mmope for Tums the Narrator
Funniest Content Creator Award
Ikho Kweba
Katinka die kat
Kooks
Nathan Molefe
Zayaan
Sol Content Creator Award
Donovan Goliath
Halle BBerry
Lemii LoCo
Mandisi
Tadéus
Sports Fan Award
Coach Kooks
Lee Davidse
Lemii LoCo
Sam Tech Girl" Wright"
The Manchester Derby
Thumb-stopping Award
Chernaylin
Donovan Goliath
Khanyisa Unfiltered
Mashstartup Nathan Molefe
Omar Morto
Dance Award
250Machine
Adriaan Hughes
Justin De Nobrega
Kelly KiKx
Mr NT
Podcast of the Year presented by Spotify
African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe
Cnr Juta & De Beer
Non Travelling Reserves
Podcast and Chill With Mac G
The Carol Ofori Podcast
The Hustle With Justin Harrison
The Journey Kwantu
Your Mom with Schalk
DStv Content of the Year Award:
Doctor Siya for Bridging the gaps in sexual and reproductive health education
Lemii LoCo
Mooshtaffa for The Privatisation of Prisons/Correctional Facilities in SA
Siv Ngesi for MENstruation Foundation Slaying Goliath for RIP AKA
Tadéus Tums the Narrator
Vote for your favourite nominees at www.contentcreatorawards.co.za by clicking on the nominee, watching their content and submitting your vote.
Each person can vote 20 times per public voting category for their favourite nominee in each category.