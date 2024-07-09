Nomundoh Moh releasing her third album ‘Twenty Four’ in Women’s Month

Nomfundoh Moh has announced that her third studio album, Twenty Four, will be released on August 2 to coincide with Women's Month. In her announcement, Moh shared her gratitude: "uNkulunkulu usephinde wahambela ngakithi💙… I am happy to announce that on the 2nd of August (yes, women’s month)🥰 I am releasing my third album titled TWENTY FOUR!"

Moh explained that the album will offer an “In the life with” the 24-year-old, shedding light on the ups and downs of adulthood. "Simply exposing you to the world of a twenty four-year-old princess, who doesn’t have her whole life figured out yet, but definitely living and exploring to see what life has in store for her. Angaz noma iyona iMasengimdala yin le🌚… “All in all, I feel blessed," she wrote.

Moh gained popularity with her debut album, “Amagama”, which is a blend of Afro-pop and soul. Her second album, “Ugogo”, solidified her place in the industry, earning critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase. She expressed her appreciation for her supporters and promised that the tracklist for “Twenty Four” would be revealed soon. View this post on Instagram A post shared by NOMFUNDO MOH (@iamnomfundomoh) Fans were over the moon about the news. @chyna_pensy wrote: “Congratulations baby Princess ❤️✨🥂🍾 you’re doing amazing ✨❤️super proud of you 🤗😍👏❤️ can’t wait to hear it 😍❤️.” @fisoelmusica_official added: “I love the way you keep on giving us MOH music❤️✈️.”