Nomzamo Mbatha on her second international role alongside Bruce Willis in 'Assassin'

Nomzamo Mbatha is thrilled to have starred alongside Hollywood actor Bruce Willis, in the sci-fi thriller, "Assassin", which premiered on Showmax this week. In the film, which was Willis’s last movie, the local actress plays Alexa, a woman determined to uncover the truth behind her lover's mysterious demise.

In a recent interview, Mbatha revealed that portraying this type of character allowed her to navigate complex emotions, which include profound grief and hope. "For me, it was the idea of grief, but not grieving for someone who has left the earth, but rather for someone who still has a chance to come back to me," she said. "But there’s also the complexity of hope, the hope that he will get better, that he will come back to me, that I will find the answers and hold the people who have put him in this state accountable."

She admitted to it being a privilege and a learning curve to work alongside the megastar in his final role, and she praised his humility and generosity on set. "I enjoyed working with him so much. He still has that amazing smirk – the Bruce Willis smirk," she recalled. "The biggest lesson I’ve learnt from him is the beauty of humility. The fact that you can be the biggest star in the world but still greet everyone on set, just taking a moment to make people feel seen."

She added to the publication that she enjoyed working on these movie genres. "I loved the idea of delving into the thriller and sci-fi genres because I haven’t had the chance to explore them before." "With sci-fi, thriller and action, there’s a lot of emotion and heart involved."

Meanwhile, Mbatha said she remains committed to portraying powerful female characters and drawing inspiration from women who have shaped her own narrative, both on and off-screen. Meanwhile, scores of fans have since taken to X to praise Mbatha for this role. @IamEriOluwa wrote: “I honestly feel we ain't talking about @NomzamoMbatha and or celebrating her enough. The way she carries herself while off the set and on set is incredible. Take your flower lady. You are representing Africa well.”

@thee_sanele_dlamini commented: “What a power house 🙌 the most impactful women in SA🔥.” @jenniferbala commented: “I love this so much and love seeing your growth and journey unfold.🤎 Growing up I always thought I would do similar work but then life happened and I also didn’t really know how to actively pursue it. “But I still completely relate to this purpose and it always pulls at my heart strings. 🙏🏽”