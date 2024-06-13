Nonku Williams is chuffed to be hosting her own marquee at this year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July

Television personality and businesswoman Nonku Williams is expanding her horizons as she is set to host a luxurious and exclusive event, the “A2B Winery Marquee”, in anticipation of the upcoming Hollywoodbets Durban July event this year. Speaking to Independent Media Lifestyle, Williams said the marquee-themed “Island of Luxury” is a celebration of luxury and indulgence.

“As you know, my wine brand is called A2B Winery and I am so thrilled to be hosting our very own marquee this year. It’s going to be a celebration of fashion, food and all things fabulous. “I love hosting and I like to make every occasion a celebration. My love for wine and all things glamorous is what made me launch my marquee. The Durban July is all about fashion and opulence, so I thought: What better way than to launch it right there,” she said. To make the marquee come alive, she said that they had collaborated with fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana. VIP ticket holders could attend a private pre-event at the Dolce & Gabbana Boutique in uMhlanga.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Four One Wine (@fouronewine) The reality star added: “Guests can also look forward to golden palm trees, island-style entertainment, private cigar lounges, and signature wine tastings. “With island beats setting the mood, guests will dance the night away and enjoy a feast for their senses. I have gone all out on food and drinks, from harvest tablets to gourmet buffet stations.

“I am happy to announce that liqueur company Pernod Ricard has also come on board with drinks, so you know you will be getting the best. “But the most exciting part is the fact that I will be bringing some of the ‘The Real Housewives’ cast from across South Africa together. I have chosen my favourite ladies to invite and guests can mingle and party the night away with us.” When asked about what she thought about the standard of the Durban July since she first attended it. Williams said: “Every year, they go bigger and I’m so excited to be a part of this year's ‘Ride the Wave’!

“I love how people put effort into their fits for the day and just the overall celebration of fashion culture and horse racing all in one, on our very own doorstep.” Loving everything about wine, she launched Ashes to Beauty (A2B) winery in 2020. Williams said the name stemmed from the journey God took her through. “I love everything about it – the taste, the smell, the process of making it, how it makes people feel, how elegant a drink it is.

“Whether you are a seasoned aficionado or a newcomer to the world of fine wines, we promise an experience that transcends the ordinary and leaves an indelible mark on your palate and soul,” she said. Reality television star Nonku Williams. Picture: Supplied Williams is one of eight housewives featured in “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – South Africa”, which has been shot at a luxurious villa in Jamaica. She said that being on the show was an honour and it had helped her grow as a person.