Nsikelelo Mthiyane is humbled to be making her television debut as the lead in ‘Sibongile & The Dlaminis’ season 2

Nsikelelo Mthiyane has landed her first acting role in the popular Mzansi Wethu telenovela, “Sibongile & The Dlaminis”. The Richards Bay-born actress will be taking over the lead role of Sibongile (played by Luyanda Zwane in season 1) in the new season

Last month, Zwane confirmed that she had not renewed her contract. In season 1, viewers saw Sibongile’s heart being crushed by Nomalanga’s pregnancy with Kwenzo’s child, she had to go back home to the village in Ixopo and deal with her “not-so-motherly” stepmom, Deliwe, and face her disappointed father until the truth about her circumstances came out. During the first season, the telenovela saw an impressive average viewership of over two million, making it the most watched show on Mzansi Wethu.

In season 2, Mthiyane will continue to tell Sibongile’s story as more explosive secrets are exposed, resulting in plenty of confrontations. Nsikelelo Mthiyane in “Sibongile & The Dlaminis” season 2. Picture: Supplied. Mthiyane said: “I still can’t believe it. I’m a bit anxious. In acting you usually start as a feature actor, then a supporting role and then a lead role, but this is my first-ever acting role and it’s a lead.” She said even though it’s a challenge, she believes that she has what it takes.

“God has given me this role and the tools to carry it.” She said the first two weeks on set have being amazing and she’s received great support from the cast and production crew. “I think that’s the one thing that’s making me strong and gives me the courage to give my best every day.”

The 21-year-old actress, who has a teaching degree and is currently studying towards a journalism degree, said acting was not a part of her plan but she found herself drawn into the creative space. She explained: “When I was about 14, one of the people in the acting group told me about auditions for a film. “After getting the part and shooting half the film, we were told that the film had run into financial difficulties and the shooting couldn’t continue.

“At the time, I couldn’t wait to see myself act, so from then I always had that hunger to want to see myself on TV. I wanted to tell stories, I just felt like I owed it to myself to make it in the acting industry one day, because I believe that film I shot didn’t happen as a mistake.” Now that Mthiyane has landed her big break, the actress shared: “I watched season one and they did a lovely job. I feel a bit anxious. Luyanda has done a brilliant job, and I wouldn’t want to destroy that. I don’t want to misinterpret Sibongile’s story. “Luyanda has told Sibongile’s story so beautifully. We all fell in love with Sibongile, through Luyanda’s hard work, so now I just have to pick up where she left off.”

Mthiyane said Zwane gave her, her blessings when she landed the role. “She said to me that it’s not about us but instead about telling Sibongile’s story. “We both did athletics in schools, so she made an example with relay. She said it’s like handing the baton to the next runner.”

In preparation for the role, Mthiyane attended workshops with the producers as well as did research on Sibongile and the type of person she is. “We kind of have similar qualities here and there, so it’s not that difficult to relate to her,” she said. Working with veteran actress Baby Cele, who will also join in season 2 as Samkelisiwe, got Mthiyane excited.

However, she said she needed to remain calm and focused on her character. Baby Cele. Picture: Supplied. “We already shot two scenes together. I was humbled acting alongside her, but I kept saying that it was not about me meeting the big stars. My main focus has been telling Sibongile’s story the right way. “Sharing a set with her was like wow but I didn’t want to shift my focus or be distracted.

“I picked up a lot of acting skills from her. I love the way she delivers. I had this problem where I just wanted to say the lines, but she taught me how to give life to those lines, the way she gives life to her character, it’s just something that’s inspired me,” said Mthiyane. The newcomer added: “I love the story. I love how humble Sibongile is and how she stands up for herself. Nsikelelo Mthiyane. Picture: Supplied “Usually girls from rural areas are not able to stand up for themselves. You would underestimate her because she is just a rural girl, but she is dynamite and that’s what we need from women.