Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo unpacks the drama as the host of ‘The Mommy Club’ season 2 reunion special

If you haven't been keeping up, let me catch you up to speed on what this show is about. The show consist of fierce and fabulous moms living their best lives but with a side of drama.

After a smash-hit first season, these glamorous mamas came back swinging for round two, bringing in two fresh faces, Nozipho Ntshangase and Jabulile Sande, to join the OG squad. Season 2 didn't just break records; it shattered them. We're talking about it trending on social media with the cast being a hot topic whenever a new episode dropped.

The finale was an emotional roller-coaster. We had spiritual mediums, champagne showdowns and confrontations so intense you could cut the tension with a knife. As such, the reunion is bound to be one for the books. Now, let's talk about the lady of the hour, Ngcobo-Mzolo. Not only is she a triple threat in the entertainment biz – singing, acting and hosting – but she's also a mom.

So, when she says she relates to these mommies on a personal level, you better believe it. With her background in showbiz and her own experiences as a mom and wife, Ngcobo-Mzolo's bringing some serious insight to the table. “As a fan of The Mommy Club, I am excited that I will host the reunion. I relate to the ladies on so many levels and I know how fulfilling and challenging motherhood can be,” she says.

“My experience as a mother and a wife will come through at the reunion. As women, we wear many hats and we juggle a lot, so I understand what the ladies are going through.” And let's not forget, this ain't the yummy mummy’s first rodeo in the reality TV world. She's been part of Mzansi Magic's “Ofuze”, giving viewers an inside look at the Ngcobo family's life. So, when she says she will address the drama from “The Mommy Club” season 2, you know she means business.

“So much happened this season and I will address all the issues that arose on the show with no fear or favour. That is what the fans deserve,” she adds. CASTING NEWS:



Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo to host reunion



Ngcobo-Mzolo will host The Mommy Club season 2 reunion, which will air on Showmax on 10 June 2024. #KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/DopEp3Tuqk — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) May 14, 2024 X user @iBe_Precious reacted to the latest news on the Showmax series, saying: “Love her, she oozes the type of energy this show needs.” Love her, she oozes the type of energy this show needs. — Mbali Ngwenya (@iBe_Precious) May 14, 2024 @PoloMohlomi commented: “I hope she actually listens, she tends to take sides.”