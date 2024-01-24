Nyaniso Dzedze and Pholoso Mohlala join the cast of ‘Skeem Saam’

Recently, the SABC announced a shake-up in its prime time viewing with the popular drama, “Skeem Saam”, moving to a new timeslot. Now, in an attempt to further strengthen the show’s appeal, production has added four fresh faces and intriguing new storylines.

Former “Durban Gen” actor, Nyaniso Dzedze, will play Nkosi, the owner of a well-established security company. He is said to be the perfect definition of “a friend in need is a friend indeed” and proves it when he quickly comes to Lehasa’s rescue in his time of need. Nkosi will be on screen from February 12.

The long standing role of Tsietsi, Pretty's love interest, will now be played by former “The Queen” actor, Pholoso Mohlala from January 26. Themba Manganyi has been recast for the character of Pule. He will be on screen from January 31. Newcomer Brendan Maphake will be playing Amukelani from February 2.

“Amu is the new addition to the Turf High learners and causes a stir when he leaves the girls smitten and all the boys feeling intimidated. “He soon becomes the bane of Paxton’s existence, when a certain young lady is drawn to Amu like a moth to a flame,” read a statement from the channel. Last year, the story saw Kwaito and Lizzy jumping the broom, the Seakamelas finally having moved to their double storey house, Mapitsi getting an opportunity of a lifetime at Berry FM and Ivy and Obed Kgomo being on the brink of a possible reconciliation.