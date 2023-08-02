‘Omama Abahlobisi Bomhlaba’ sheds light on gender-based violence and women empowerment

“Omama Abahlobisi Bomhlaba” is a compelling theatre production that sheds light on pressing issues of gender-based violence and the safety of women in South Africa. The play revolves around Esigodlweni seziNdlovukazi Warriors, a group of courageous women from the informal trading community of eThekwini.

It aims to highlight the resilience and determination of these women as they face life's challenges and work tirelessly to provide for their families. Directed by Dr Mbongeni Ngema, “Omama Abahlobisi Bomhlaba” is written by Mapule “Indlovukazi” Ngobese and will be staged at the Playhouse from August 11 to 13. According to Ngobese, by telling these stories the production aims to not only entertain but also raise awareness about the safety and well-being of women in the region.

“These stories are a true reflection of how women have contributed towards the KZN’s socio-economic growth, against all odds,” said Ngobese. “These brave women have lived their lives with courage under dire circumstances.” Ngobese is the founder of Esigodlweni seziNdlovukazi, an organisation dedicated to women's empowerment and led by women from diverse spheres of life, including farming, construction, arts, politics, religion, and spirituality.

According to Ngobese, focusing on promoting positive values such as respect for one another, consent and non-violence can contribute to fostering a culture where GBV is not tolerated. “We are changing the narrative and reclaiming our power as women,” concluded Ngobese. The “Omama Abahlobisi Bomhlaba” cast. Picture: The Playhouse Company “Omama Abahlobisi Bomhlaba” is one of the exciting new productions featured at this year’s SA Women’s Arts Festival.

The annual event is set to take place from August 5 to 20 at the Playhouse Company, Durban. The festival aims to showcase the talents of women in live theatre, music, dance, and other art forms while sparking meaningful conversations around the roles and impact of women in the country. “As the founders of SAWAF, the Playhouse takes its role of the festival’s custodians very seriously,” said Lynda Bukhosini, the Company’s Chief Executive and Artistic Director.

“In curating each year’s festival programme, our prime objective is to underline the incalculable contributions South African women bring to all aspects of our country’s well-being. We as a team put our collective skills and experience to bear in striving for excellence in the productions that are presented on our stages.” “This year’s SAWAF audience can expect a roster of riveting live theatre, music and dance that shines a powerful light on what we as citizens owe to contributions of our country’s women. “An in-depth community conversation session will add value to the festival’s performance components, and an exhibition of African art and bead work that will run throughout its duration.”

Natasha Sutherland in Shirley Valentine. Picture: Ryno Steyn Another noteworthy production to look out for is "Shirley Valentine," an iconic play by Willy Russell. The play follows the journey of Shirley Bradshaw, a middle-aged woman who rediscovers her zest for life during a trip to Greece. It explores themes of motherhood, marriage, and self-actualization, making it a relatable and empowering story for contemporary women.

Directed by Gina Schmukler and starring Natasha Sutherland, “Shirley Valentine” promises to be both heart-warming and inspiring. The festival also includes a double bill of dance storytelling called “Umthombo/ Baobab”. Umthombo. Picture: Supplied This newly commissioned production features works by Sylvia “Magogo” Glasser, the esteemed founder of Moving Into Dance (MID) and Mandla Sonnyboy Motau, MID's newly appointed artistic director.

Motau's “Umthombo” celebrates our origins and life’s journey, while Glasser's “Baobab” explores the strength and beauty of the African woman, likening them to the resilient “Tree of Life” thriving in adverse conditions. Both productions feature Sunnyboy Motau, Eugene Mashiane, Lesego Dihemo, Sbusiso Gumede, Thabo Naha, Afrika Ziqubu and Esinawo Nkohla, making it a captivating and meaningful experience for the audience. Dance and music enthusiasts can look out for “Romanza”, an electrifying and captivating collaboration between two talented performers: guitar virtuoso James Grace and the sensational Compañía Sophia Spanish Dance Troupe.

The visual spectacle of swirling skirts, drumming flamenco heels, and the rapid-fire rattle of castanets will create a vibrant and dynamic atmosphere, immersing the audience in the world of flamenco and Spanish dance. The Compañía Sophia Spanish Dance Troupe's choreography by Olivier is likely to add a unique and contemporary flair to the traditional art form. For the full programme and more information on the SA Women's Arts Festival visit the Playhouse website.

Tickets are available at Webtickets from R100. Mpume Mthombeni. Picture: Neil Coppen ALSO NOT TO BE MISSED The Hilton Arts Festival is an eagerly anticipated arts and theatre event that has been running for 31 years and is held at Hilton College, outside Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal. The festival is set to take place from August 11 to 13. Throughout the years, The Hilton Arts Festival has become a beloved and cherished event, contributing to the rich cultural landscape of KwaZulu-Natal.