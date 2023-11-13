One Freestate TV to launch on DStv this week

One Freestate TV, a brand-new leading provider of high-quality entertainment content, is set to premiere on DStv from Thursday morning. The 24-hour channel “promises an immersive and engaging experience, providing viewers with access to the best in entertainment, education, and information,” as it sets to make DStv’s channel 264 its home.

The direct broadcast satellite service added that One Freestate TV will be available on DStv Premium, Compact+, Compact, Family, Access and EasyView. “Whether you’re a sports enthusiast, a fan of local movies, a lover of music, adventures, or a seeker of thought-provoking documentaries, One Freestate TV has something for everyone,” head of general entertainment channels at the MultiChoice Group Georginah Machiridza said. One Freestate TV is set to premiere on DStv on Thursday morning. Picture: Supplied “We are excited to have One Freestate TV added to our platform expanding our local representation in the form of content from our regions within the country, and delivered in local languages.”

Machiridza also believes that the addition of another community TV station will “help to ensure that we also play a part in actively disseminating information at a local scale that resonates with our audiences”. One Freestate TV’s range of programming is set to be delivered in both Sotho and English. “We are dedicated to showcasing the richness and diversity of the Free State, with a focus on local culture, innovation, and community engagement,” Machiridza said. Machiridza explained that their vision at One Freestate TV is to “become the essential source of content that brings distinctive and diverse talent, and create job opportunities to the community.”