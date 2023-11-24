‘One of the darkest nights in Indian history,’ - ‘The Railway Men’s' director on the series

Director Shiv Rawail got candid about the web series 'The Railway Men', currently streaming on Netflix, and what made him work on the subject dealing with stories set against the terrible backdrop of the Bhopal Gas tragedy in 1984, which remains one of the world's greatest industrial disasters. He told ANI, "The reason to pick this was the script. Such a script can't be found easily. When I read the 2 pager script, I was shocked. This story is about one of the darkest nights in Indian history but it is through the lens of hope, courage, and a human spirit"

He added that Aditya Chopra also liked the story, "When I took this story to Aditya Chopra, he was also equally excited about it like me.“ “He liked it because we were going to tell the story of this tragedy to the audience in a different way. And this is the specialty of this story. That is why I choose and I am lucky to get this opportunity." The show features R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu and Babil Khan.

He also praised the star cast of the series and said, "There was a cordial environment on the sets and we became very good friends. We really enjoyed working together. He added: "When I saw Babil, I found an innocence in him which I found very attractive and my casting director suggested his name." "We were not sure if Divyenndu would say yes to the script but I made sure to convince him to be part of the series."

'The Railway Men' crafts a fascinating narrative inspired by genuine stories and set against the terrible backdrop of the Bhopal Gas Leak incident in 1984. It's a compelling examination of the incredible efforts made by Indian Railways employees who went beyond the call of duty to save lives during the city's darkest hours. Shiv Rawail makes his directorial debut with the series.