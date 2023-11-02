Oops! Travis Barker reveals desired name for baby with Kourtney Kardashian

During a podcast interview on ‘One Life One Chance with Toby Morse,’ the Blink 182 drummer revealed that their son will bear the name "Rocky Thirteen Barker". The unusual name choice caused a stir when Barker cheerfully confirmed it, also disclosing that the baby was expected around "Halloween or the first week of November."

The couple's upcoming addition is a testament to their love story, which began when they tied the knot in 2022, blending their families that include children from previous relationships. Interestingly, hints about the name “Rocky” had already surfaced when the couple hosted a Disney-themed baby shower. Observant fans noted decorations where guests left messages. Furthermore, Barker's affinity for the name “Rocky” became evident during an interview with his teenage daughter, Alabama, as he connected it to the legendary Rocky George, a guitarist for Suicidal Tendencies.

Additionally, the numeral "Thirteen" holds significance for Barker, who referred to it as "the greatest number of all time." Kourtney Kardashian's journey to motherhood with Barker has been marked by challenges and love combined, including a moment when she expressed gratitude to doctors for "saving my baby's life" following urgent foetal surgery.