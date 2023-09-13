Paul Walker’s daughter shares heartfelt tribute for his 50th: ‘Happy birthday to my guardian angel’

As the “Fast & Furious” franchise continues to captivate audiences worldwide, fans of the beloved series have an enduring connection not only to the high-octane action but also to the memory of one of its brightest stars, Paul Walker. A decade has passed since the world mourned the loss of the talented actor, and on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, he would have celebrated his 50th birthday.

Walker, known for his role as Brian O’Conner in “The Fast and the Furious” films, left an indelible mark on the world of cinema and in the hearts of his fans. His tragic death in 2013, at the age of 40, was a profound loss felt by fans, friends, and family alike. Walker’s daughter, Meadow, took to Instagram to share a touching tribute. She posted a heart-warming black-and-white photograph of herself as a child, captured alongside her father; a reminder of the enduring bond between a father and his daughter. “Happy birthday to my guardian angel 🤍 Thank you for your love, guidance, friendship, sunshine and for raising me to see all of the beauty in the world. You are the most kind, humble, generous and caring soul I know.

“You taught me at a young age to always treat everyone with respect, to do good and to take care of our planet. I love you and miss you every day,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meadow Walker Thornton-Allan (@meadowwalker) She followed it with another post in which she shows off her handsome late dad, just the way the “Fast & Furious” community, along with fans worldwide, remember him. “One of my favorite photos of my dad from Fast. Icon. Legend.