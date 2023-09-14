Paxton Fielies drops ‘Be There’, the latest single from her forthcoming album

Former “Idols SA” winner Paxton Fielies has fans excited with the release of her latest single, “Be There”. The 23-year-old is set to captivate audiences once again with the highly anticipated single, featuring dynamic duo, Majorsteez. The single is taken from Paxton’s forthcoming studio album “23:23” which is due for release on October 27.

Fielies shared a teaser and captioned it: “ now you know @officialmajorsteez brought all the vibes to the studio😌🤝, can’t wait for you guys to hear the song!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by paxton fielies (@paxtonfielies_) Fielies told Independent Media Lifestyle: “‘Be There’ is a mesmerising fusion of contemporary South African sounds, with a pronounced amapiano influence. “This song was inspired by a lot of South African sounds. I wanted to create a song that highlights the strength and empowerment of a woman making the first move in pursuing a romantic connection.

“In a world where we often hear about men pursuing women, I believe there’s immense power in women expressing their feelings and desires openly. She adds, “People can expect a very different sound from me and great energy from MajorSteez. They brought such a different element to the song, and the dynamic in studio was so unique.” Cover Art - Paxton - Be There. Picture: Supplied With her soulful voice and emotionally charged lyrics, Fielies invites audiences to experience a tale of love, desire, and the unapologetic pursuit of one’s heart’s desire.