Paxton Fielies drops ‘Be There’, the latest single from her forthcoming album

Paxton Fielies. Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Share

Former “Idols SA” winner Paxton Fielies has fans excited with the release of her latest single, “Be There”.

The 23-year-old is set to captivate audiences once again with the highly anticipated single, featuring dynamic duo, Majorsteez. The single is taken from Paxton’s forthcoming studio album “23:23” which is due for release on October 27.

Fielies shared a teaser and captioned it: “ now you know @officialmajorsteez brought all the vibes to the studio😌🤝, can’t wait for you guys to hear the song!”

Fielies told Independent Media Lifestyle: “‘Be There’ is a mesmerising fusion of contemporary South African sounds, with a pronounced amapiano influence.

“This song was inspired by a lot of South African sounds. I wanted to create a song that highlights the strength and empowerment of a woman making the first move in pursuing a romantic connection.

“In a world where we often hear about men pursuing women, I believe there’s immense power in women expressing their feelings and desires openly.

She adds, “People can expect a very different sound from me and great energy from MajorSteez. They brought such a different element to the song, and the dynamic in studio was so unique.”

Cover Art - Paxton - Be There. Picture: Supplied

With her soulful voice and emotionally charged lyrics, Fielies invites audiences to experience a tale of love, desire, and the unapologetic pursuit of one’s heart’s desire.

“Be There” embodies the essence of boldness and authenticity, making it a track that resonates with listeners on a deeply personal level.

And it marks yet another milestone in her career as she continues to push the boundaries of her craft and explore new horizons in the industry.

