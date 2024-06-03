Pearl Thusi’s haircare line threatened as business partner faces liquidation

Pearl Thusi’s hair care brand, Black Pearl, which launched with great excitement in 2015, now faces a precarious future due to financial difficulties with her business partner, AfroBotanics. Moving Tactics Digital Media has initiated proceedings in the Johannesburg High Court to liquidate AfroBotanics, citing unpaid advertising fees totalling R575,000.

Moving Tactics Digital Media is an advertising company that specialises in providing digital media solutions, including in-store digital advertising, digital signage and interactive media displays. Their services are designed to enhance customer engagement and promote products effectively within retail environments. The trouble began when Digital Media provided advertising services for AfroBotanics, promoting their products on screens in Clicks stores across South Africa, from July to November 2022.

Despite these services, AfroBotanics, led by director Ntombenhle Khathwane, failed to pay the agreed amount. The year the natural hair product was launched, Khathwane said: “AfroBotanics is a proudly South African and proudly African premium brand that was inspired by the need to have quality African brands that compete with the world’s best brands in the African market. “It was borne out of a genuine desire to have a transparent brand that gives African consumers the best product formulations for their hair, for long-term benefits.”

According to “Sunday World” the court document states: “The respondent remains indebted to the applicant in the amount of R575,000.” Digital Media subsequently applied for a provisional liquidation order, arguing that AfroBotanics was unable to meet its financial commitments. Judge Seena Yacoob granted the provisional liquidation order in March last year, requiring AfroBotanics to appear in court on September 19, last year, to explain why the liquidation should not be finalised.

The order stated: “It is ordered that the respondent be placed under provisional liquidation in the hands of the Master of the above honourable court as envisaged by Chapter 14 of the Companies Act.” However, the hearing did not occur as planned, leading to frustration from Digital Media’s lawyers, who expressed concerns about mounting legal costs. In response, AfroBotanics filed a notice of intention to oppose the liquidation on February 12, this year. The court has yet to schedule a new hearing date, leaving the future of Black Pearl unclear.