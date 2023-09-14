Thusi, who regularly boasts about her daughters Thando Mokoena and Okuhle Thusi, has a tight bond with her children. And she spends quality time with them often.

Media personality Pearl Thusi shared a heartfelt tribute to her eldest daughter on her 16th birthday.

The “Queen Sono” actress shared snaps of her daughter and captioned it: “How is it possible that my little human is 16 years old?

“Happy Birthday my love. I’m so proud of the young lady you’re becoming. I’m so proud that you call me, out of all the women in the world, mother.

“And I couldn’t be more grateful to God that I have the honour of calling you my daughter. 🤍”