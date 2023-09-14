Media personality Pearl Thusi shared a heartfelt tribute to her eldest daughter on her 16th birthday.
Thusi, who regularly boasts about her daughters Thando Mokoena and Okuhle Thusi, has a tight bond with her children. And she spends quality time with them often.
The “Queen Sono” actress shared snaps of her daughter and captioned it: “How is it possible that my little human is 16 years old?
“Happy Birthday my love. I’m so proud of the young lady you’re becoming. I’m so proud that you call me, out of all the women in the world, mother.
“And I couldn’t be more grateful to God that I have the honour of calling you my daughter. 🤍”
Her Instagram post was met filled with well-wishes from industry mates and fans who watched Mokoena grow up on social media.
lynnforbesza wrote: “So special, happy birthday Thando. Congratulations mommy 🎊💕.”
jenniferbala wrote: “Happy Birthday @thando__mokoena Wishing you a beautiful and blessed day. 🙏🏽🥳🎉 I hope you have loads of fun celebrating your 16th! Much love 😘.”
goddess_zina_bailey wrote: “😍❤️ the level of nostalgia... She’s literally growing up 🥺 beautiful to watch and appreciate mama allowing us in 🙏🏾🤎.”
usnenhlanhla_nzama wrote: “Whaaaat she is 16 already?????😭😭😭❤️.”
Meanwhile, Thando thanked her mother for raising her in a special birthday post to Thusi.
She wrote: “Woke up a lil older today 🤭, also shout out to my mom for giving birth to me I heard it’s hard🤷🏽♀️🤍”
Thusi recently made headlines when she stepped out in a sheer black top that left little to the imagination, sparking a heated debate on social media.