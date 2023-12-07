Phat Joe and wife Palesa Morgan celebrate 5 years of marriage

Marriages that last are scarce these days, with some not making it far due to various challenges in their relationships. Hence, seeing celebrity couples who are pushing forward shines a positive light on love.

Back in 2019, Palesa Morgan spoke on her relationship with Phat Joe to “Times Live” and she was asked about what it was like dating an older man who had a child already. She explained that it was one of the reasons why she has so much love for Joe. She said: “I adore him (Brooklyn) to death and he is part of Joe. He is part of the reasons I love Joe very very much. It shows me what a great dad Joe will be to our own children, so it's definitely a plus.”

And she still adores him. In a recent post on social media, Morgan reflected on their eight-year relationship, highlighting the joys of their five-year marriage and the journey of raising two children together. And, of course, it was followed by snaps that would make your heart melt.

She wrote: “EST 2015. 8 year together 5 years married, 2 kids later raised/raising. “Time flies when you having fun…. 💃🏽🕺🏾Storms become your greatest strength/hits collection.📀 Grateful to be doing life with you. Happy birthday and happy anniversary 🎉❤️ …. You make some cute babies…. “And not to mention are one lucky guy with impeccable taste😉@therealphatjoe this post serves as a reminder of how blessed we have been and more is still to come babe….. much more!"