Pinky Mothie’s biopic, ‘Never Give Up’, to release on the big screen

A biopic on the extraordinary life of local promoter and cultural activist Pinky Mothie will hit cinemas on October 27. Titled “Never Give Up”, the feature will take viewers on a journey through her remarkable career as a pioneer of music extravaganzas, both with her late husband Mothie and later with her son, Rajiv.

Directed by Amit Chheda, “Never Give Up” weaves together the cultural threads of India and South Africa through breathtaking dance sequences choreographed by the award-winning Urvi Sheth Dhruv. Dhruv is well known for her exceptional work with Bollywood’s Preity Zinta, Salman Khan, Farah Khan and Karan Johar. She has masterfully blended Indian traditional dance with Zulu traditional dance, creating stunning and visually captivating routines.

Adding to the film’s magic is the musical genius of Nitin Kumar Gupta, who has crafted a pulsating soundtrack that perfectly complements the film’s nod to Pinky’s theatrical background. “Never Give Up” also features the voice of one of India’s most renowned playback singers, Shaan. His versatile vocals are featured in one of the film’s most memorable songs.

Pinky’s fusion-driven philosophy is manifested in the casting, which is a blend of local and international actors. Rajiv will star as himself and his father, Mothie, while Samvedhna Suwalka (“Drishyam 2”, “Bey Yaar”) stars as Pinky. They are supported by Mumbai superstar Akshay Laxman and “Material” actor Pranesh Maharaj.