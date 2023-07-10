PJ and Geo Botha, co-hosts of kykNET’s ‘Welvaartskeppers’, release first book, ‘Word Ryk, Bly Ryk’

PJ and Geo Botha, financial experts and co-hosts of the popular kykNET series, “Welvaartskeppers”, have released their first book, “Word Ryk, Bly Ryk”, which is now available online and in all major bookstores across the country. In this insightful book, they educate ordinary South Africans on how to create money in a challenging environment and make it grow.

The authors’ sound expert financial advice is aimed at cultivating good habits, directs your focus and supports you on your journey to wealth. They believe that you don’t necessarily have to start your own business to create wealth. According to them, it is how you think about your finances that matters most. Geo is a strategic dreamer who is curious about how people make decisions. He currently lives in Stellenbosch with his wife and baby boy. The couple are passionate hikers, cyclists and frequently participate in triathlons. They also enjoy travelling locally and abroad.

He enjoys reading biographies and self-help books because he constantly aspires to better himself personally and professionally. He also enjoys cooking at home or trying out new restaurants since he is a food lover. PJ is an analytical thinker who concentrates on the technical aspects of finance. He lives in Pretoria along with his wife and two children. He enjoys playing golf, as well as travelling and exploring remote places with his family. His future goals include constantly bettering himself on a personal and professional level and adding value to his clients’ lives.

Geo and PJ believe one of the biggest mistakes that families make regarding money is not talking about it. “By involving children in financial matters from a young age and explaining to them how a budget works, they learn how to deal with finances,” says PJ. Geo agrees: “My dad involved us in conversations about money from a young age, and it definitely had a huge impact on our lives.”