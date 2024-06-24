PJ Morton is ready to rock 3 cities in 3 days with his upcoming ‘Cape Town To Cairo’ tour

Grammy-Award-winning musician, PJ Morton, is headed to South Africa to perform three electric shows in three cities, over three days. The talented record producer, singer, songwriter and Maroon 5 keyboardist will be bringing his “Cape Town To Cairo” tour to Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg in September.

The American musician and singer-songwriter, whose real name is Paul Morton jr, will also be heading to Ghana, Nigeria and Kenya to end the African leg of his tour. Morton’s return to the country follows his sold-out concerts last October whilst he was recording his album, “Cape Town To Cairo.” With the debut of an album that deviates from anything he has ever done, PJ Morton transports listeners from Cape Town to Cairo.

According to a statement, “Cape Town To Cairo” was completed during a 30-day journey across Africa. ‘Cape Town to Cairo’ is the diaspora in music form, done his way, says PJ Morton. Picture: Supplied. “With no music, lyrics or preconceptions, Morton stepped foot onto the continent last fall with only the wild dream to make a record in a month and a mission to immerse himself in as many different cultures, stories and communities as he could,” the statement read. Morton travelled from Cape Town and Johannesburg to Lagos (Nigeria), Accra (Ghana), Cairo (Egypt) and back down to South Africa again.

During this time, he was mostly visiting these countries for the very first time. “I wanted to capture the emotions I felt while I was on the continent, so I made a promise that I wouldn’t write anything before I arrived in Africa, and I wouldn’t write anything after I left,” the musician said in the statement. “I ended up recording all my vocals before I left too. It really was an experiment in trusting my instincts. I have the ability to overthink, as many of us do, so I wanted to spark something that had real stakes.”

He added that while here, all of his raw thoughts and influences came out all at once. "There is R&B and soul, but there's also gospel in songs like 'Simunye', pop in 'Count On Me', and jazz in 'All The Dreamers', all combined with the inspiration of Africa. "We didn't have the luxury of time to police which genres would fit where and the origins of all this music started in Africa anyway. 'Cape Town to Cairo' is the diaspora in music form, done my way," he explained.