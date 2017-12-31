Polygamist Musa Mseleku and his four wives will return for season two of the reality show 'Uthando Nes’thembu: Love and Polygamy'.

DURBAN - SOUTH Africa’s first polygamous family to hit the TV screens in a reality show will be back for a second season in early January.

The polygamous reality show, Uthando Nes’thembu, revolves around businessman and polygamist Musa Mseleku and his four wives.

Mseleku is married to Busisiwe ‘Mamkhulu’, 40, Nokukhanya ‘MaYeni’, 35, Mbali ‘MaNgwabe’, 34, and Thobile ‘MaKhumalo’, 28.

All four star in the reality TV show.

Mseleku said the new show promised to be even better than the first season.

When the show was first aired last year, the Mselekus blazed a trail on the internet - trending on social media ahead of the first screening and on debut night.

The South Coast family had young women viewers in awe as the four wives showcased their beautiful clothes and cars and well-furnished houses, all provided by their generous, common husband, Mseleku.

And what did Mseleku’s deep pockets buy his four wives for Christmas this year?

“It’s Christmas every day at the Mseleku household,” Mseleku retorted. “I don’t need to buy them special gifts in December. I spoil them throughout the year.”

However, the husband of four did take his wives on holiday to Mpumalanga and the North West before spending a family Christmas lunch with his in-laws.

For New Year’s Eve, he plans to keep things simple by hosting all his wives, children and in-laws at home again.

“We will spend New Year’s Eve with all my in-laws at my place. We will braai and light fireworks. That is how we always spend New Year’s Eve. We do not need to go out for fun; we can make our own fun. As we are a huge family, the party is at home,” he said.

Uthando Nes’thembu will air on channel 161, Mzansi Magic, from January 11, at a time yet to be confirmed.

Mseleku said a lot of people were curious to see if there were any new faces in the second season. “They must watch the show,” he urged.

The response to the first series was overwhelming. When the first season ended, audiences clamoured for more, prompting a second series to be filmed.

Mseleku is thrilled at the response he and his wives have received since the first season went on air.

“I’m happy that people fell in love with the show and that they were able to learn from it. My aim was to show both men and women the life of polygamy and also to allow people to engage openly about our way of life.

“I achieved all of that. Some people loved us and others did not,” he said.

“The show created different conversations.”