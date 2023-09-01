Prepare to be entertained as Donovan Goliath is set to host the 2023 ‘DStv Content Creator Awards’

The much anticipated DStv Content Creator Awards ceremony is just over a week away and Mzansi’s A-lister content creators are ready to walk the “Purple Carpet” for the grand occasion. The event, which launched last year, is held in association with Samsung Galaxy and will take place on Saturday, September 9, in Sandton.

And who better to lead the pack than the award-winning comedian and content creator, Donovan Goliath. Goliath was confirmed to host for the evening’s proceeding. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donovan Goliath | CREATOR (@donovangoliath) Goliath, who made it onto stage last year to receive his DStv Content Creator Award has come full circle. Not only will he be hosting, but has also been nominated in two categories, namely the Sol Content Creator and Thumb-Stopping Awards.

Other presenters who have been confirmed include Kim Jayde (last year’s winner of the Fashion & Style Award), one of South Africa's hottest emerging young artists and illustrators, Seth Pimentel aka African Ginger, rapper and TV presenter Moozlie and talented actress, VJ and production manager, Farieda Metsileng . Organisers say the night promises to be electric. Not only will all the winners be announced, applauded and celebrated, but the awards itself is going to be an energetic and extraordinary two-hour show packed with live dance performances, music from South African legends Black Motion, laughter, poetry and the awarding of the first content creator OG.