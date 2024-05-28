Priddy Ugly ‘Dust’ reaches 4 million Spotify streams

PRIDDY Ugly’s last album, “Dust”, has reached a significant milestone with 4 million streams on Spotify. In 2023, after 15 years in the music industry, the South African rapper announced that he was retiring from music. He took to social media to share his thoughts, stating that “Dust” would be his final album.

He said: “It’s been 15 years. That’s 3 albums and 3 mixtapes. That’s 5 EPs, 500 features and thousands of verses, millions of minds blown (that's word to my pen). “That’s a whole wife and daughter, some homies gained, some homies lost, some bruised egos and a whole lot of love, some wins, some losses, some horns, some crosses. “This last stretch of making music has been completely daunting and it’s not coming from the audience. Creating the music has been organic and seamless, everything else has been very challenging. It has completely sucked the eagerness for me to want to keep doing it in this way.”

In addition to the success of “Dust”, his track “Ntja’ka” has garnered 2 million streams on Spotify. The rapper expressed his gratitude for the support and encouraged his fans to celebrate this achievement by voting. He wrote: “4 MILLION STREAMS on my latest album DUST 2 MILLION STREAMS on NTJA’KA via @spotifyafrica Thank you to all the creatives involved & thank you to everyone that’s supported, streamed, shared & enjoyed the music. God is Great!”