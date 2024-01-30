Prime Circle announces new frontman after Ross Learmonth’s exit

Former “The Voice South Africa” season one runner-up, Gavin Edwards, has been announced as Prime Circle’s new frontman. Edwards’ replaces Ross Learmonth who announced in December, that he will no longer be part of the SA rock band due to “creative differences”.

“At this juncture in my life, it’s time for me to move on. All relationships change and evolve, and unfortunately due to creative differences Prime Circle and I will no longer be continuing this musical journey together,” said Learmonth at the time. Meanwhile, Edwards was signed to ex-Westlife boy band member Brian McFadden’s BMF Records and brings with him 28 years of global experience. “My life has been priming me for something bigger than myself, and this is that moment,” he said.

In a press release shared with media, the multi-platinum award-winning band shared that they are already set to release their first single with Edwards’s vocals in March, followed by the release of their six-track EP titled “The World We Know”. “The seamless integration and synergy achieved during this short period serve as compelling evidence that Gavin Edwards is undeniably the right fit for the band,” said Prime Circle drummer, Dale Schnettler. Watch video.

Marco Gomes, Prime Circle's bass player and founding member, said that Edwards is not only an outstanding musician but also a wonderful person. “He is quickly becoming an integral part of the Prime Circle family.” Keyboardist Neil Breytenbach thanked fans for their understanding and support during the transition.

"Thank you to our fans; your understanding, continuous support, and cheering us on, have played a pivotal role during this time,“ he said. On Instagram the band wrote: “We look forward to seeing you out there on the road very soon and we thank our amazing fans for your unwavering support since embarking on this new journey. “Thank you to our amazing team and crew, from the studio, behind the desks, on the road and behind every camera lens. You give us the inspiration and fuel we need.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRIME CIRCLE (@prime_circle) Fans and followers took to the comments to congratulate the new Prime Circle band member. “Queen of Rock”, Karen Zoid said: “Congrats @gavinedwards_ ❤️❤️❤️.” @bver7708 said: “Brilliant choice. What an epic voice. Well done and hope to see you guys in Durban soon soon. 🕺💃🏻👍💃🏻🕺🕺🕺🕺.”