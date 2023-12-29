Prince Grootboom, Amanda Seome cast in ‘uBettina Wethu’ season 4

“uBettina Wethu” is set to make its return for a fourth installment in January 2024. Produced by Known Associates Entertainment, the dramedy promises to deliver on the drama and humour once again.

Viewers will get to see Betty, her comrades and kin in a whole new light as they focus on new goals while fixing old wounds. According to a statement sent to media: “Betty has lost herself and her goals, so she sets off to realign and march forward renewed and determined to win without the distraction of personal relationships which has been her downfall in the past.” A special surprise in the upcoming season is the addition of two cast members.

“Fatal Seduction” star Prince Grootboom and “Side Dish” actress Amanda Seome will join the cast, which also includes the talented Lunga Tshabalala. Grootboom will play the suave, eloquent, charming, intelligent and good-natured Xhanti Ximiya. Prince Grootboom as Xhanti Ximiya. Picture: Supplied His character will have viewers intrigued and, of course, swooning over his good looks.

“He’s a 29-year-old undercover rich kid that comes from quiet wealth. His family is a highly politically and business-connected family in the Eastern Cape,” read the statement. Seome will play Khethiwe “KP” Phakade, an ambitious young woman who believes she is going to change the game. Amanda Seome as Khethiwe “KP” Phakade. Picture: Supplied “Khethiwe is the new cool, fresh, vibey threat in the world of digital marketing, with ‘threat’ being exactly what she sees herself as.”

Leo Phiri, head of production, said: “We are very excited to be bringing this passion project of ours to viewers again and, most importantly, kick-starting this brand new season on a high by airing it first and exclusively on e.tv and building on this amazing journey that we have started.” “uBettina Wethu” is an adaptation of the Columbian series “Yo Soy Betty La Fea” that has been successfully adapted for local audiences in 19 countries, including the US with it’s global hit, “Ugly Betty”. Watch trailer.