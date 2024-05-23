Prince Kaybee finds himself in another copyright controversy, this time with Bhizer

Eish! It seems like Prince Kaybee just can't catch a break. This week alone, social media users have been relentlessly trolling the multi-award-winning music producer, for allegedly stealing a song that was shared with him three years ago. The controversy began when former “Idols SA” season 13 contestant, Botlhale Phora, publicly accused the “Charlotte” hitmaker on social media.

Phora claimed that Kaybee’s new song was a rework of a melody he had emailed to him years ago. Adding fuel to the fire, Bhizer, whose real name is Sibonelo Dimba, has also stepped forward with similar allegations. Bhizer told “Zimoja” that the DJ released a song he created without crediting him.

“I sent him the song in 2020 and he dropped his versionn featuring Nolwazi, in 2021. He was quiet after I sent him the song. Then I heard it a year later. He had reworked the song and released it with the title, ‘Sofa Silahlane’,” Bhizer claimed. The Gqom star added: “People would have said I was trying to revive my career by using Prince Kaybee’s name, and that was not the case.” However, Bhizer felt compelled to forward after Phora’s revelation.

“I thought I was the only person. I felt a bit better knowing someone else had experienced the same thing,” he said. The “Gobisiqolo” hitmaker also mentioned that Kaybee had blocked him on all platforms but he remained undeterred and planned to seek legal advice. “I will not let the Prince Kaybee matter rest. I will seek legal advice,” he warned.

In South Africa, such allegations are serious and could have significant legal ramifications. The country's laws on intellectual property are stringent and, if claims are proven to be true, they could lead to substantial consequences for the music producer. Moreover, the impact on Kaybee's career could be severe. The loss of public trust and the potential legal consequences could harm his reputation and future prospects. And while the accusations against Kaybee are just that, they highlight critical issues in the music industry regarding intellectual property and ethical behaviour

Fallen Gqom star Bhizer accuses Prince Kaybee of stealing his song



Bhizer, real name Sibonelo Dimba calls out Prince Kaybee for stealing his song in 2020.



It’s been an engaging week for the music producer as this is the second time an artist accused him of song theft, in a… pic.twitter.com/xcuGhtd9uI — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) May 22, 2024 @__ThapeloM commented: “Prince needs to fall no ways. He always gets away with this. 🤦🏾‍♂️” Prince needs to fall no ways. He always gets away with this. 🤦![CDATA[]]>🏾‍♂️

— thapelo. (@__ThapeloM) May 22, 2024 @leko__shoba commented: “He took advantage of the upcoming artist that’s so wicked” He took advantage of the upcoming artist that’s so wicked — Leko Shoba🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@leko__shoba) May 22, 2024 @Nkulerrrh also commented: “Bhizer retired on music he never mentioned the real reason now we know”